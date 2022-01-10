Why Intel, AMD and Nvidia can’t beat Apple Silicon Mac





Once upon a time, I was able to see the keynote speeches of a major computer chip company, and I was relieved with the confidence that the name “Apple” would never shut the presenter’s mouth. According to the classic Mad Men meme, the message was always like “I’m not thinking of you at all.”

But ah, how did the table change? With the successful transition to Apple Silicon and the debut of the high-performance M1 Pro and M1 Max chips last summer, the major players in the silicon market not only mention Apple, but how good the latest products are. I’m in a hurry to prove that. From that computer company that no one cares about.

Last week’s Consumer Electronics Show was a news cabalcade for Intel, AMD, Nvidia and more. They all took the time to reassure vendors who trust that they can play in the same league as Apple.

Intel me no secrets, Intel you no lies

Perhaps none of these three have protested as loudly as Apple’s latest former partner, Intel. The company has unwrapped the latest series for laptops, the Alder Lake series. This includes top-of-the-line models that have been described as the “fastest mobile processors.” So far. “And at a true press conference, Intel released a benchmark to support that fact, with the Core i9-12900HK processor overtaking M1Max in some tests and easily surpassing it in others.” Is shown.

Of course, if we receive all benchmark charts from all manufacturers at face value, our brains will skyrocket like evil robots. And given that these chips are probably unlikely to fit on a Mac, you’re probably sticking to the apple-orange comparison (if you allow the expression).

Indeed, Alder Lake’s performance is impressive. But has anyone noticed how much power the Intel chip consumes compared to the M1 Mac?

Intel

But even before that point is reached, one of Intel’s own charts has an important element. The Core i9-12900HK processor is impressive, but its power consumption is much higher than the M1 Max, starting just below 35W on its chip. I’ve been climbing up to about 75W. Putting that chip on the MacBook Pro represents many design trade-offs that Apple wouldn’t be willing to make, even with a stronger name.

Graphic content

But computer processors aren’t the only industry in which Apple’s silicon advances are firing beyond the bow. One of the big stories of the M1 Max and M1 Pro is the graphics performance. In the past, Apple has worked with both major graphics card companies AMD (acquired GPU company ATI in 2006) and Nvidia. Both are targeting Apple at varying degrees this year.

Nvidia is often regarded as a graphics card tycoon, and at the CES keynote, it boasted that laptops using the new RTX GPU were “up to 7 times faster” than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max. .. However, some of Nvidia’s benchmarking tools have only beta support or no support for running natively on Apple Silicon. Other benchmarks, such as the Blender Cycles package, which showed the biggest difference, do not currently support Apple’s Metal graphics framework and can suffer significant disadvantages at this time.

Meanwhile, AMD is aiming for at least the power efficiency of Apple’s chips, claiming that some laptops using the new Ryzen 6000 chip can get up to 24 hours of battery life, which is Especially for video playback. (For fairness, Apple has given a similar warning about its battery performance.)

AMD claims that the new Ryzen 6000 chip is capable of 24 hours of battery life (video playback). Apple claims 21 hours of Apple TV playback on M1 Max

AMD

However, Apple isn’t the only competitor for these two graphics tycoons. This year, Intel decided to take a unique stance on the GPU business with a new series of discrete graphics cards called Arc. Both AMD and Nvidia may be under pressure this year, not to mention the ongoing supply chain problems of running out of graphics cards, with Intel on the one hand and Apple on the other.

Walk with it

How did this happen? Did Apple enter yet another industry and sit as a giant?

Sure, it’s hard to think of Apple as a vulnerable person with a market capitalization of $ 3 trillion these days, but let’s omit the myth that these silicon advances are what Apple pulled out of its hat. Over the past decade, the company has carefully designed processors and graphics chips for mobile devices, continuously improving them, and finally implementing the technology on desktop and laptop computers.

From the acquisition of PASemi in 2008, which laid the foundation for Apple’s processors, to the acquisition of part of Dialog Semiconductor in 2018, it acquired a company specializing in silicon and invested heavily in graphics technology companies such as Imagination Technologies. I did it. In addition, it is optimized for specific cases. This means you get the best performance with the least power consumption.

After 45 years, Apple has become a master of playing long games, strategically investing in key technologies, and nurturing them over the years. So what looks like an amazing magic trick is actually the result of long periods of hard work, supported by a fair amount of money.

But keep in mind that performance isn’t the only reason people choose to use a Mac over a PC. Many consumers are unlikely to switch, no matter how powerful Apple is. For example, the Mac gaming market was not comparable to the PC. And even if Apple’s silicon performance eventually goes beyond class, there will always be something that simply prefers the Mac experience.

But at least for now, you can get the joy of that experience and the satisfaction of knowing that your platform is superior.

Dan has been writing about everything about Apple since 2006 when he first started contributing to the MacUser blog. He is a prolific podcaster and author of the Galactic Cold War series, including the latest The Nova Incident, coming out in July 2022.

