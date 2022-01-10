8 great apps that integrate with Google Classroom





Published January 10, 2022 Posted by: Jessica Leigh Brown

Google Classroom not only provides a wide range of versatile educational tools, but also works well with other apps. The teacher imports the student roster into a compatible app and[クラスルームに共有]You can use options to submit issues, videos, and activities directly to Google Classroom. Students have easy access to their assignments and don’t have to keep track of different logins for every app they use.

App integration streamlines digital learning and saves time for both students and teachers. Here’s a summary of eight great apps that work well with Google Classroom.

BrainPOP

Grade level: K-3 (BrainPOP Jr.) and 3-12 (BrainPOP)

BrainPOP and BrainPOPJr. With, teachers have access to hundreds of videos, games, and quizzes that explain different topics to students of all ages. BrainPOP offers teaching materials for health, arts, science, English arts, math, and science. Students typically watch introductory videos on a particular topic and then choose interactive follow-up activities such as quizzes, games, and vocabulary reviews. If BrainPOP is integrated with Google Classroom, students can log in from the Google Launcher menu and submit their work directly from there.

Classcraft

Grade level: K-12

A creative approach to classroom management, Classcraft is an online role-playing game that gives students the opportunity to work together and earn points as they model positive behavior and reach their academic goals. is. Classcraft works well in traditional classroom environments, but it’s also a powerful student engagement tool for distance learning. Teachers can use this app to promote fun group activities such as joking and singing, and to create story-driven quests to help students reach their learning goals. In the latest version of the app, teachers can choose when to unlock new features in Classcraft when teachers and students are ready to move on.

DOGOnews

Grade level: Mainly 5-8

DOGOnews is a free app mainly for elementary and junior high school students, providing children’s content about the current event. Most articles are a few paragraphs long and may contain images, videos, or infographics to get the student’s attention. You also have the option to listen to the text narration. This is a useful tool for new and struggling readers. The paid pro version of the app includes Spanish assignments and Spanish narration, as well as quiz questions for each article to check student comprehension.

Classtag

Grade level: K-12

Classtag, a free platform that facilitates communication between parents and teachers, makes it easy for educators to talk to parents, make class-wide presentations, and coordinate school events. Classtag’s goal is to reach out to all parents using the contact method they prefer, including text, email, and mobile chat apps. Teachers can see who read the message and flag invalid contact information so they can find out how to follow up and connect. The message can include a Google Drive file or a YouTube video link. You can also use Classtag to import your Google Classroom roster, so you can easily integrate the two.

Edcite

Grade level: K-12

Many teachers use Edcite to manage their digital assessments. This is a particularly useful tool for distance learning. Educators can use a collection of out-of-the-box teacher-created ratings, or create their own ratings with custom-formatted text, photos, videos, and links. Like many educational apps, Edcite has both a free version and a licensed version — Edcite Schools — which makes it easier to collaborate and share assignments and data analysis across districts or educational programs.

Flipgrid

Grade level: 3-12

With Flipgrid, you can talk directly with your students even when you’re not in the classroom. The app allows you to create a “grid” message board where you can ask questions and send video responses to your students. The videos are displayed in a tiled grid so you can easily see who responded and students can click on each other’s videos. Teachers can customize security settings, choose whether to allow students to record their classmates’ responses to videos, and set a maximum video length to keep students on track.

WeVideo

Grade level: Pre-kindergarten to 12th grade

For more creative video projects, WeVideo provides students with tools to edit and share their work. Young students can use the storyboard edit mode. In this mode you can rearrange clips and add music, text and narration. Switching to timeline mode gives young filmmakers more options such as transitions, customizable text, and green screen effects. The company also now offers WeVideo for Teachers. This is a budget-priced annual subscription service that allows educators to create asynchronous learning materials such as lesson plans and educational videos.

Wakelet

Grade level: K-12

The free Wakelet app allows teachers to organize and share information and lessons with their students. Use it to combine multimedia resources such as video links and articles into a single Wakelet collection and annotate with your own description and notes. The platform supports a wide variety of media, from texts, web links and images to Google Drive files, PDFs and YouTube videos. Students can also use Wakelet to organize and present their studies. And best of all, Wakelet integrates smoothly with Google Classroom, allowing you to import student accounts directly from your app into your app.

Working with Google Classroom, all of these compatible educational apps make digital learning more dynamic for both students and teachers. As a result, everyone can get the most out of their virtual classroom experience.

Take 17 lessons tailored to distance learning with our free guide for tips on how to use the app and technology to attract students. And find out more about Samsung’s innovative digital learning solutions for today’s virtual, hybrid, and re-emerging face-to-face classrooms.

