Google Tests Video Doorbell Preview on Your Pixel Lock Screen – Review Geek





Justin Duino, Google

When Android 12 was launched in 2021, Google announced a series of new features for the “Ata Glance” widget on Pixel smartphones. And one of the most anticipated features of these new features, the ability to preview Nest Doorbell on the Pixel lock screen, is part of using the Google App Beta (v13.0.6). Now available to users.

As reported by Mishaal Rahman, Google is rolling out a server-side update that adds a Nest Doorbell preview to some users’ At a Glance widgets. If someone rings the Nest Doorbell (or detects movement), a small preview clip will appear on the lock screen, saving you the trouble of opening the app. (If you’re already on the Pixel home screen, you’ll see a small doorbell notification without a preview clip.)

A major feature update for the At a Glance widget is about to begin. The integrated Nest Doorbell Alert started working today on the Tarekomi Nick Cipriani using Google App v13.0.6.29. We also confirmed that the doorbell alert was working and enabled the new settings page. pic.twitter.com/HhhULDOKhl

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 7, 2022

If you are a Pixel user running Android 12 on Google App Beta (v13.0.6), try enabling Nest Doorbell Preview from the Overview Settings. Unlock the Pixel and press and hold the At a Glance widget on your home screen to enable the “doorbell”. (Note that this feature is not yet available to all beta users.)

Please note that other new Ata Glance features, including flashlight reminders, are now visible in the Ata Glance settings. But it doesn’t seem to work yet.

Again, this feature is not yet widely available. You can force it to apply to your device by installing the latest Google App Beta from APK Mirror, but Google only enables it for a very small number of users. There should be more widespread deployment in the near future.

Source: Mishaal Rahman via Android Police

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewgeek.com/107270/google-tests-video-doorbell-previews-on-your-pixel-lock-screen/

