LIVE MARKETS Tech Selloff clobbers Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF





Major US indices slide. Nasdaq fell about 2.3% All major S & P 500 sectors are in the red. Disadvantages The disc, the technically weakest euro STOXX 600 index, will fall at around $ 1.5%.Gold-Flat; Crude Oil, Bitcoin Down US Treasury yield rises to about 1.78% over 10 years

January 10-Welcome home for real-time market coverage brought by Reuters reporters.

TECH SELLOFF CLOBBERS CATHIE WOOD’S ARK INNOVATION ETF (1225 EST / 1725 GMT)

Monday’s tech sells have overturned Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK.P), putting already in trouble funds on track for the lowest closing prices since July 2020.

Ark Invest’s flagship exchange-traded funds fell 4% to a previous loss of 14% in 2022. According to Morningstar, the Ark Innovation Fund was the highest performing active management fund in the United States in 2020, but fell to the bottom 1% last year.

ETFs have fallen about 48% from their record highs in February 2021 as Wall Street has been accused of shifting from unprofitable “destructive” stocks.

Many of Ark Innovation’s largest holding companies have recently hit, with its second-largest holding, Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O), down 52% in the last 12 months and its third holding, Teladoc Health (TDOC. N) has decreased. 66% in the last 12 months. According to Refinitiv, Ark Invest owns about 10% of Teladoc and is the largest shareholder of virtual healthcare companies.

Monday’s zoom is down 2.3% and Teladoc is down more than 5%.

Top arc innovations with Tesla (TSLA.O) are down only 0.4%. Tesla currently accounts for about 8% of ETF holdings, down from more than 10% in mid-December, according to data from Ark’s website.

Ark Innovation Holdings

According to Refinitiv data, investors have invested about $ 5 billion in new funds in ETFs, even though the Ark Innovation Fund raised funds last year. So far in 2022, they have withdrawn about $ 35 million, according to Refinitiv.

(Noel Randewich)

BCA Research is carefully long Australian dollars at $ 0.70 (1135 EST / 1635 GMT).

In its latest research note, BCA Research has found an opportunity to long the Australian dollar at $ 0.70. The immediate economic outlook remains sluggish as COVID-19 continues to devastate Australia and has taken strict measures, including threatening to deport unvaccinated superstar athletes.

But such a harsh view opens the door to being cautiously optimistic about the Australian dollar, BCA said. Regarding its position, futures market speculators said they were in a very shortage of currencies, suggesting an impending reversal.

In addition, low interest rates have re-introduced the Australian real estate market, with home prices in Sydney and Melbourne rising nearly 20% year-over-year. Also, most inflation indicators are above the midpoint of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target.

The BCA should accelerate the recovery of world trade if China (Australia’s largest export partner) relaxes monetary policy, and the RBA will retreat dovish rhetoric and boost the Australian dollar’s interest rate support. Said.

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% against the US dollar at $ 0.7172.

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Top Potential Q4 and 2022 Revenue Headwinds: Omicron, Wage Growth, Taxes (1100 EST / 1600 GMT)

Citigroup (CN), JP Morgan Chase and Company (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo and Company will report their results on Friday, thereby launching an informal starter pistol for the fourth quarter earnings season. To do.

So what should market participants hear during earnings?

David Kostin, Goldman Sachs Chief Equity Strategist, has identified three ongoing concerns for investors in his Weekly Kick Start Note.

Regarding the current headwinds that Omicron brings, Kostin points to the COVID variant as GS economists are at least partially responsible for reducing the 2022 economic growth forecast from 4.2% to 3.5%. 500 EPS. “

With regard to rising input costs and the consequent pressure on margins, this note identifies that rising wages are the main cause, as companies face a labor shortage to attract workers. increase.

GS economists expect wage growth to cool to “about 4” over the next few quarters, following the 4.7% annual growth seen in the December employment report released on Friday.

“Companies with high labor costs and those exposed to wage inflation will face the most difficulties in maintaining profit margins,” Kostin said. By 12pp “

Finally, Kostin looks at the possibility of President Joe Biden’s “Joe Biden Administration” bill.

If the bill is passed this year, GS estimates that tax reform will “reduce the S & P 500 EPS by 2-3% compared to the current tax system, but will only take effect in 2023 at the earliest.”

According to Refinitiv, analysts currently estimate S & P 500 companies’ revenue growth in the fourth quarter at a total of 22.4%. This shows the latest quarter of 2021, which benefited from an easy comparison with the 2020 pandemic shock.

The figure below, courtesy of Refinitiv, shows past and estimated S & P 500-year growth rates (click to enlarge).

Earnings growth rate

(Steven Culp)

US STOCKS SLIDE AS RATE JITTERS BUILD (1002 EST / 1502 GMT)

Early in trading on Monday, heavyweight FANG and tech stocks fell in anticipation of a high interest rate environment, causing major US indices to fall sharply.

As a result, US Treasury yields have risen to their highest level in two years. In fact, US 10-year Treasury yields have been pushed down by more than 1.80%.

That said, the S & P 500 Banking Index (.SPXBK) was slightly in the red and all major S & P 500 (.SPX) sectors were down that day.

The Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC), on the other hand, violates the rise in the 200-day moving average and is now around 14,688. IXIC finally closed below this long-term moving average on April 21, 2020. Due to the loss, IXIC is now down about 9% from its record closing on November 19th.

Notably, IXIC’s daily RSI has fallen to the most oversold level since May 2021.

This is where the market stands for early trading:

Earlytrade01102021

(Terrence Gabriel)

Nasdaq Composite Index: Downward Yield (0900 EST / 1400 GMT)

CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures suggest that the Nasdaq 100 Index (.NDX) is ready to fall by more than 1% in early trading, while the Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) is at its December lows. May be violated.read more

That way, the tech-powered composite will be on track for five consecutive days. IXIC fell for the fifth consecutive day from late September to early October 2021.

Meanwhile, tech (XLK.P) is estimated ahead of the opening, and the S & P tech sector (.SPLRCT) is on track for the fifth straight day of decline. Day slide from late April / early May last year.

In the composite, as the December lows fall, the next key support could be the rise in the 200-day MA, which ended at around 14,680 on Friday. The composite has not closed below this long-term moving average since April 21, 2020.

IXIC01102021

Chart congestion is in the 14,211 / 14,175 area, which includes a number of significant highs and lows in 2021. March 2020 / November 2021 Advances Overall 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is 13,951.

Notably, the IXIC’s daily RSI ended on Friday at its lowest level since the October 4 lows of the composite. That said, the rise in US 10-year Treasury yields is still a drag on growth / technology stocks and, therefore, a thorn on the composite side. The 10-day rolling correlation between technology and 10-year yields is now -0.88, a strong negative relationship.read more

However, 10-year yields are expected to rise for the seventh straight day, the longest consecutive rise since the eight-day rise in April 2018. So, at least on the positive side of the Nasdaq Bulls, in the short term, yields could grow upwards, just as IXIC grows downwards.

(Terrence Gabriel)

Click here for a live market post on Mondays prior to 0900 EST / 1400 GMT: Read More

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst.The expressed view is his own

