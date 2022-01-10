Uber’s Apple Watch app no ​​longer works





Uber seems to have silently ended support for the Apple Watch app last month, and several Uber users have noticed that they can no longer ride from their wrists.

Curiously, Uber hasn’t removed the Uber Apple Watch app from the App Store. You can continue to download and install this app on your Apple Watch, but when you open the app, you’ll get an inappropriate message about the end of support and end up with a sad face emoji.

Uber hasn’t updated its support site to reflect the changes, even though the app has been unavailable since around December 8th. As with the App Store entry, support sites continue to suggest that you can use the Uber app to call Uber rides. ..

The Uber Apple Watch app has been available since the Apple Watch app released in 2015, but with more limited functionality than the iPhone app. uberPOOL, fare splits, ETA sharing, or contacting Uber drivers wasn’t supported and may now be obsolete.

Uber is currently proposing that Apple Watch users switch to the “iPhone” app to request a Uber ride, but it’s not clear when the Uber Apple Watch app will be removed. It makes little sense to keep it, and the message is confusing.

Uber’s rival Lyft withdrew its Apple Watch from the App Store in 2018 and hasn’t offered any Apple Watch integration other than notifications since.

Related article

Possibility to save the life of Apple Watch highlighted by suspenseful “911” ads

Apple today shared a new ad titled “911” highlighting the life-saving potential of the Apple Watch in an emergency. Suspense ads revolved around three people, Amanda, Jason, and Jim, each of whom could get help by dialing 911 using their Apple Watch. This ad highlights an excerpt from a desperate phone call with the coordinator. For example, Amanda said her car had …

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is rumored to include the new Apple Watch SE and “rugged” models for sports.

According to revered Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to completely refurbish its Apple Watch lineup in 2022. In the latest article in the Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple plans to update to … alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022.

2022 rumored Apple Watch lineup including three new models

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today emphasizes rumors that Apple plans to launch three new Apple Watch models in 2022. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo said the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include the Apple Watch series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and the new “Extreme Sport” version: the new Apple in the 2H22. Watch includes Apple Watch 8, …

watchOS 8.3 Release Candidate Extends Assistive Touch to Older Apple Watch Models Thursday, December 9, 2021 1:16 am PST by Sami Fathi

The watchOS 8.3 release candidate extends Assistive Touch to allow users to control the Apple Watch to older Apple Watch models using only hand gestures, after features were previously limited to the new Apple Watch. Apple first previewed this feature in May as part of an ongoing effort to make the product available to as many people as possible. AssistiveTouch uses …

Retail demo unit proposes that Apple consider “Apple Watch Pro” branding Tuesday, October 26, 2021 5:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi

The files in the Apple Watch retail demo unit suggest that at some point Apple considered using the “Apple Watch Pro” brand for some models of smartwatches. The files shared by Apple Demo on Twitter as of February 26, 2015 are contained in folders with other Apple Watch logos, including the Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Sport logos. The image is at some point …

Some Apple Watch users have charging issues after updating to watchOS 8.3

According to reports from the MacRumors forum, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community, many Apple Watch Series 7 owners are having problems charging after updating to the latest watchOS 8.3 software. Many of the complaints are related to third-party Apple Watch chargers, and users find that these devices no longer work to charge their Apple Watch. From Reddit: Update …

Apple Executives Talk Watch Bands: Focus on backward compatibility, design philosophy, etc. Friday, December 3, 2021 11:32 PST by Sami Fathi

In a new interview, two Apple executives discussed Apple’s wide range of Apple Watch band options for customers, how they were designed, and their thinking behind them. Evans Hankey, Apple’s Vice President of Industrial Design, and Stan Ng, Apple’s Vice President of Product Marketing, recently told HYPEBEAST about the Apple Watch band. Apple has a variety of Apple Watch bands …

The lawsuit alleges that a swelling Apple Watch battery can lead to “serious personal injury.”

All generations of Apple Watch have a flaw in battery swelling that can cause malfunctions and injuries from broken screens, and have described a new class action proceeding against Apple. An Apple Watch whose display has come off due to battery expansion via Shawn Miller. According to the plaintiffs in the proceedings, Apple manufactured the watch in a way that allowed …

Popular story

Even if you turn off your iPhone, you may still receive a read confirmation message.

Based on reports from users running iOS 15, it seems that Apple’s messaging app is repeatedly bugging iOS sending read receipts even though the setting is disabled. On iOS, if read receipt is enabled ([設定]->[メッセージ]->[開封確認]) Receipt), the “delivered” text displayed under the sent iMessage will change to “read” when displayed with ….

The best Apple related accessories on CES2022

CES 2022 was a more modest event as it ended today with a pandemic of many exhibitors and attendees canceling, but there were still many new product announcements. In the latest YouTube video, we’ve put together some of the best Apple-related accessories we’ve seen this year. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. Garmin Vene 2 Plus ..

Top Story: Notchless iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, Other 2022

Happy New Year 2022! With the calendar changing to New Year, it’s a great opportunity to anticipate 2022 expectations, and rumors on the front line aren’t lacking anymore. There were rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more this week, but we ended 2021 and started 2022 with the first two episodes of the new podcast, MacRumors …

WhatsApp launches profile photo rollout with iOS message notifications

WhatsApp is testing a useful new feature in iOS that displays a profile picture in system notifications when a user receives a new message from a chat or group. Image Credits: The first new feature of the 2022 platform, first discovered by WABetaInfo app specialist WABetaInfo, uses the iOS 15 API to add WhatsApp profile images to top screen banners and notification notifications. ..

Peloton is having problems thanks to Apple Fitness +

According to analyst Neil Cybart, Peloton’s business model is at stake due to the growing growth of Apple Fitness + and the conflict of interest in the digital health space. In a Twitter thread, Cybart explained that Peloton is currently in an “unstable state” despite its rapid expansion in recent years. As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs and high product prices. …

Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup gets first detailed close-up in opening video

Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently watched and shared videos of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 line-up of reputable dummies, including Apple’s latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 / Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ..

It is unlikely that the iPhone 14 will be portless. The reasons are as follows:

Since Apple removed the iPhone 7’s headphone jack in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple is ultimately aiming for a completely portless design for the Lightning port. In fact, analysts initially predicted that the finest iPhone 13 would provide a “complete wireless experience.” Of course that didn’t happen, but the 2022 portless iPhone 14 looks just as unlikely …

Apple event in the spring of 2022?Three new products we could see

Apple’s first major product announcements this year are often in March or April, so the trend could continue in 2022. Earlier, I’ve summarized some of Apple’s past spring announcements and look forward to some of the first new Apple products. You may see it this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event to announce AirTag items on April 20th …

Leaker says the iPhone 14 Pro has a pill-shaped camera cutout with Face ID under the display

According to a tweet shared by leaker @ dylandkt, which proved to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors last year, the iPhone 14 Pro model has a notch with a round-shaped camera notch at the top of the display. Has been deleted. Or something like that. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display. iPhone 14 is …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/10/uber-apple-watch-app-discontinued/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos