Step-by-step path to delete Google account

Google Maps is 15 years old, and many of the more than a billion people who use the Google Navigation App use it for more than turn-by-turn directions.

Is there a life without Google?

Google may look like everything to everyone, but it’s possible to navigate a day without Google.

If you’re ready to split your Google account and all the services it offers, you can permanently delete your account.

Of course, there are some things to consider before doing this.

You will not be able to access not only Google services, but also the data stored in your account. This includes email, contacts, calendars and photos.

You will also need to update your email address everywhere you use it, including bank account and subscription recovery emails.

Keep in mind that deleting a Google account is not the same as deleting a Gmail account. Here’s how to delete your Gmail account:

Pro Tip: You can download the data from your Google account before deleting the data.

1. Open a web browser and go to your Google account.

2. Sign in to your account.

3.[データとプライバシー]Select a section.

Four.[その他のオプション]Scroll to.

Five.[Googleアカウントを削除する]Choose.

6. Enter the password,[次へ]Click.

7. The “Google Account Deletion Page” is displayed. Please check this page carefully. Account deletion is permanent.

8. If you want to download the data before deleting the account[データをダウンロード]Click.

9. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select the two check boxes. One confirms that you are still responsible for the pending invoices and the other confirms that you want to delete this account and all its data. Then click the “Delete Google Account” button.

10. A page will appear confirming that your account has been deleted.

11. If you think again, click on the “Account Support” link.

