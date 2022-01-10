Breaking News: Equities Close Mix, Inflation Fears Pound Tech





Stock prices continued to fall on Monday, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declining five times in a row, hitting a two-year high, following the Fed’s minutes and strong employment data last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 355 points (0.98%) to 35,876, the S & P 500 fell 094%, and the technology-intensive Nasdaq fell 1%, just below the worst week since February last year. ..

Chris Larkin, Trading Managing Director of E * Trade, said: “But keep in mind that S & P has set two new records to start 2022, and with our recent history as a guide, retailers are quite resilient.”

As the earnings season is about to begin, Larkin said, “Traders may be out of the spotlight for a short while as they undergo a balance sheet temperature check.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.8%, the highest in two years.

Goldman Sachs has raised its estimate of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes from three to four this year as the Fed takes a more hawkish policy stance.

In the minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday, the Fed said sharp inflation and a heated job market could require rate hikes “faster or faster than participants had previously expected.” He said he had sex.

“All weekend traders have read Goldman’s note that they witnessed four Fed rate hikes and a balance sheet crash in July,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. rice field. “Soaring yields are kryptonite for many tech stocks, and the theme will not change until the first couple’s rate hike is passed.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be questioned by the Senate Banking Commission as part of his nomination process on Tuesday.

December data on inflation and retail sales close on Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Wall Street’s largest banks will begin their fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday. Report from JP Morgan Chase (JPM)-JP Morgan Chase and Company Report, Citigroup (C)-Citigroup Inc Report and Wells Fargo (WFC)-Get Wells Fargo & Company Report.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)-Get Lululemon Athletica Inc report shares could hurt athletic and leisure apparel companies’ fourth-quarter earnings due to staff shortages and shorter business hours associated with the global surge in Omicron infections It fell after warning that it was sexual.

Zynga (ZNGA)-Get Zynga Inc. Class A reports soar after Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)-Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. According to the report, Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2k are the leading developers of mobile and social gaming network platforms, buying in a $ 12.7 billion deal that combines video game hit makers such as:

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) was depressed after forming a collaborative study with Pfizer (PFE). Get $ 1.35 billion worth of Pfizer’s report for Boston-based gene editing specialists.

