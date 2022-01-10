Take-Two Interactive Buys FarmVilleMaker Zynga for $ 11 Billion Transaction





Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO-13.13% has agreed to purchase Zynga Inc. ZNGA 40.67% for a transaction of approximately $ 11 billion. This is because the makers of Grand Theft Auto are trying to expand their mobile portfolio with hits such as Words With Friends and Farm Ville.

The cash and stock trading, announced on Monday, is one of the largest acquisitions in the video game industry. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the acquisition of Zynga will give him a solid position in mobile, the fastest-growing segment of the global video gaming industry in recent years. ..

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Zelnick said that at the end of the transaction, more than 50% of online bookings will come from mobile. He added that the merged company will have more than a billion users and will create opportunities to cross-promote content to a wider audience.

For cash and stock transactions, Zynga shareholders receive $ 9.86 per share they own. This includes $ 3.50 in cash and $ 6.36 in Take-Two shares. After adjusting for Zyngas convertible bonds, cash and debt, the two companies said the transaction had a corporate value of $ 12.7 billion.

The deal, which is expected to close by mid-year, represents a premium of about 64% on Zyngas’ share price of $ 6 as of Friday’s closing price. In Monday noon trading, Zynga’s share price rose 42% to $ 8.49 and Take-Two fell 16% to $ 138.89.

I never want to be a knight when it comes to falling stock prices, but after all, it’s judged by stock prices, Zelnick said. We always take the view that we play in the long run.

Take-Two is best known for computer and console game franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. Launched in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling video games to date. According to company data, it sells more than 155 million units worldwide.

In recent years, Take-Two has expanded into mobile games through the acquisition of studios Playdots, SocialPoint and Nordeus. Zynga started creating browser-based games for Facebook, but later shifted its focus to mobile games. Currently, its portfolio includes hits such as CSR Racing and Zynga Poker.

Zelnick said the appealing part of Zynga is that it has its own advertising platform. Game makers rarely have such a platform in-house, as most rely on third parties.

Zynga’s share fell late last summer as the company was hit by Apple Inc.’s new privacy rules. This made it difficult to track users for the purpose of selling targeted ads. Zynga also reported an unexpected decline in viewership due to the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

Newsletter registration

technology

A weekly digest of technical reviews, headlines, columns, and questions answered by WSJ Personal Tech gurus.

But lately, the company is showing signs of a rebound. In November, Zynga reduced losses by reporting record third-quarter bookings as advertising sales nearly doubled. According to the company, full-year sales were $ 2.78 billion and net bookings were $ 2.81 billion, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Take-Twos’ latest revenue report, published in November, was for the second quarter and showed a slight increase in revenue and net bookings. At that time, the company also raised its full-year outlook for March, with sales expected to be $ 3.35 billion to $ 3.45 billion and net bookings of $ 3.3 billion to $ 3.4 billion.

In a phone call with analysts, Zelnick said he avoided Metaverse, one of the hottest terms in today’s video game space.

That’s a word we’ve moved away from today, he said in a journal interview. But he added that both Take-Two and Zynga are looking at opportunities for related technologies such as non-fungible tokens and NFT.

Both teams are very focused on what Web 3.0 brings, he said, referring to another term that describes the next evolution of the Internet.

The battle in the tech industry is being shaped over the Metaverse. WSJ tech reporter Meghan Bobrowsky explains this concept and why tech companies like Facebook, Roblox, and Epic Games are investing billions of dollars in developing this digital space.Photo: Story block

Zynga said Zynga will be integrated into the Take-Twos mobile gaming division and will continue to operate independently like other units such as Rockstar Games and 2K. Zynga said he could create mobile games based on the Take-Twos console and computer franchises such as Red Dead Redemption and Borderlands.

One of the key opportunities is, for the first time in many cases, to bring our core intellectual property to our mobile business.

He added that Take-Two had a relationship with Zyngas’ management for some time. Zelnick said Take-Two praises Zyngas’ free-to-play business model. With this model, players can download the game for free, but they can also spend money on virtual products.

Newzoo BV estimates that the global video gaming industry has benefited significantly from pandemic social distance restrictions, with consumer spending on gaming software increasing by approximately 23% year-on-year in 2020. But last year, its growth shrank to about 1.4%, reaching a total of about $ 180 billion, analysts said.

Consumer spending on mobile games has been particularly strong in recent years, outpacing console and computer games combined.

According to analytics firm Newzoo BV, trading activity is also active in the video game sector, with global personal spending totaling an estimated $ 180.3 billion last year. Last year, Microsoft Corp. acquired the owner of the popular Doom video game franchise for $ 7.5 billion. This is the biggest game acquisition. Also last year, Electronic Arts Inc. Is Glu Mobile Inc. for $ 2.4 billion, Playdemic Ltd. Was acquired for $ 1.4 billion.

In particular, EA bought Codemasters Group Holdings for $ 1.2 billion after Take-Two first bid on the company, known for its F1 auto racing series, last February.

Zynga has grown through trading in recent years with the purchase of studios such as Rollic and Star Lark. The company also purchased Chartboost, a mobile advertising and monetization platform, in May for approximately $ 250 million to help improve ad targeting capabilities.

Last year, Sensor Tower Inc estimated that Zyngas Toon Blast mobile games were its number one source of revenue, raising over $ 415 million from player spending. Zynga acquired the maker of Istanbul-based Peak Toon Blast for $ 1.8 billion in 2020.

The deal between Take-Two and Zynga will benefit both companies, MKM analyst Eric Handler said recently, citing the latter as one of his top stock picks in 2022.

— Matt Grossman contributed to this article.

Write a letter to Sarah E. Needleman ([email protected]).

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/videogame-maker-take-two-interactive-to-buy-zynga-in-12-7-billion-deal-11641818298 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos