Following a record growth year, IL MAKIAGE receives a $ 130 million investment at a $ 1.5 billion valuation





NEW BUSINESSWIRE-(BUSINESSWIRE)-IL MAKIAGE’s parent company, ODDITY, today announced the end of a $ 130 million private round, which rates the company at $ 1.5 billion. The investment was led by Thomas Tull, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and First Light Capital Group, with the participation of additional Growth Equity Investors.

Oddity co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman hopes that existing technologies and roadmaps will unleash immense growth opportunities in the beauty and wellness industry, driving a rare combination of scale, growth and profitability. became. Partner with a great set of growth equity investors to share our views on the future of the industry and support our efforts to become a future digital beauty and wellness house by continuing to destroy additional subcategories. I am honored to do that.

ODDITY, a consumer technology company that owns IL MAKIAGE, is committed to innovation and revolution in the beauty and wellness industry through technology. IL MAKIAGE, ODDITY’s first brand, continues to grow at the forefront of the industry with revenues of over $ 260 million in 2021. It remains offline dominant.

For companies that harness the power of technology and digital analytics to truly understand the consumer base and have the foresight to create new products and innovations that not only fill the void but also revolutionize the industry. I’m crazy about it. ODDITY is a great example of this type of organization, and its capabilities and technology applications extend far beyond the beauty and wellness industry. I’m excited to partner with them on their growth plans both inside and outside the industry.

Matt Quinnlan, Portfolio Manager, Franklin Equity Group at Franklin Templeton, said ODDITY has built a proven, technology-driven platform that is customer-centric and delivers a great online experience. They are clear leaders with a relentless mission to build a future of beauty and health. The beauty and wellness industry has undergone major changes and continues to move online, so I think it’s a very exciting time to invest in a company. The pace of ODDITY’s business and product and innovation is accelerating, and there are still great opportunities to create long-term value creation.

ODDITY and its brand employ more than 200 team members, are headquartered in New York City, USA, and have an R & D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. More than 40% of the company’s employees are part of the technology team because the company seeks to blend the best technology with the desired and effective products.

ODDITY continues to be supported by existing investor L Catterton, one of the world’s leading consumer-centric private equity companies.

About ODDITY ODDITY is a consumer technology company that builds and expands its digital-first brand to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industry. The company owns IL MAKIAGE and Spoiled Child.

Headquartered in New York City, USA, ODDITY has an R & D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and is an industry-leading technology that leverages data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to provide consumers with an unparalleled online experience. I built a platform. The company uses state-of-the-art data science to identify consumer needs and develop solutions in the form of beauty, wellness and technology products.

As part of its own brand and technology platform that currently serves more than 25 million users, ODDITY has developed several major consumer technology products, including:

POWERMATCH the AI ​​and machine learning-driven matching engine to provide consumers with perfectly matched shades. Kenzza is an in-house media platform by patented creators, one of the world’s largest libraries of bespoke beauty media content.Patented hyperspectral image recovery software, SpoiledBrain AI at the forefront of computer vision innovation and machine learning-driven matching engine to provide consumers with perfectly matched skin and hair products

The company develops tools to deliver its technology products to external companies.

About ILMAKIAGE Launched in 2018, ILMAKIAGE is a prestige consumer beauty with ODDITYs technology platform that leverages data science, machine learning and computer vision capabilities to provide consumers with a state-of-the-art online experience. It’s a brand.

IL MAKIAGE uses ODDITY’s unrivaled technology to define and build the future of beauty by connecting people with excellent, carefully tested beauty products.

Since the brand’s launch, IL MAKIAGE has transformed millions of consumers from buying beauty products in stores to buying online, confusing the industry in the process.

In 2020, IL MAKIAGE launched its global expansion following its launch in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia. The company has been very successful, with more than a quarter of its revenue coming from outside the United States.

About Thomas Tull Thomas Tull is the founder, chairman and CEO of Tulco, LLC, a private holding company affiliated with companies that use cutting-edge ideas and technologies in non-innovative industries. Hostile investments in the sector range from FIGS, a healthcare apparel company that uses data science and machine learning, to Acrisure, a leading US insurance broker. He is also the founder of the Tull Investment Group, a private fund that invests in startups and early investment. -Stage technology companies such as Genies, Pinterest, Zoox, Oculus Rift. Previously, Thomas was the founder, CEO, and chairman of Legendary Entertainment, the movie company that produced blockbusters such as The Dark Knight Trilogy, 300, and The Hangover Franchise.

Outside of investment activities, Thomas is an active philanthropist and founder of the Tull Family Foundation, which supports activities focused on education, medicine and scientific research, and protection. He is also a member of the MIT School of Engineering Dean’s Advisory Board and a councilor at Carnegie Mellon University, Yellowstone Forever, the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum, and the Smithsonian Institution. Thomas is part of the Pittsburgh Steelers ownership group. He has a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College.

About Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton [NYSE:BEN] Is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in more than 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better results through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through a specialist investment manager, the company brings a wide range of capabilities to equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $ 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. I’m waiting. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

About First Light Capital Group First Light Capital Group is a women-led investment company that trades public equity, private equity, debt and cryptocurrency, using proprietary technology-informed investment processes and predictive analytics. It also focuses on developing and supporting the talent of future female entrepreneurs. Through the Seed Fund, we support and support women-led businesses using cutting-edge ideas, primarily in the technology and biotechnology industries, and provide the tools and support needed to succeed.

