CES 2022 Summary: Best Product Launch from Consumer Electronics Show

Last year, we logged on to a digital press conference, met at Zoom, and found a new way to adapt to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES for short), which will be virtualized for the first time in 53 years of history in 2021. .. This year, I spent the tournament doing almost the same thing.

There are many optimistic views on the CES 2022, the calm after the storm is the Covid-19 delta, big tech companies and keynote speakers comfortable enough to attend huge face-to-face events. I made you feel. By the way, we also booked our flights and hotels. But you know the drill — Omicron didn’t have a punch. Several major exhibitors, from Microsoft to Amazon, Meta, Lenovo, and T-Mobile, have withdrawn from live shows and keynotes, and this year we’re starting to feel like we’re in a trek-style time loop.

“CES must continue,” Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, said in the Las Vegas Review Journal on December 25, as case roads surged. CTA’s solution proposed as the organizer of CES: Uncertainly overcome this and commit to a hybrid model, offering the option of direct attendance or virtual viewing via a digital platform.

Enhanced Covid-19 safety that requires proof of Covid vaccination, distributes free Covid rapid tests to attendees, and even includes stickers that you can use to indicate the degree of comfortable physical contact. Despite the protocol, the main hall is anecdotally almost a ghost town. Sure, there were live press conferences and product demos, but many of us just had to open our laptop to see the latest global technology.

Pandemics have radically changed the way we work in the last few years. Some of us are back in the office and some are forever away from home. Some of us are shifting gear to hybrid working models, going back and forth face-to-face. Companies have finally acknowledged that we will live in a hybrid world in the future. This trend has influenced every aspect of the new technology presented at CES this year.

Asus

This year, both laptops and desktops have seen many major innovations around PCs. This is especially aimed at people who do not return to the office immediately. WFH’s productivity features (webcam quality, screens, new chips, etc.) were focused both internally and on design.

One of the most controversial upgrades to the reliable line is from the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which makes a bold choice to run both the keyboard and touchpad on the bottom of the laptop end-to-end. did. Do business computers need to be “minimalist and modern,” as Dell called? I’m confused. For example, HP’s new Elite Dragonfly laptop adds the latest 12th generation Intel CPUs and all the options to upgrade to an OLED touchscreen display in an ultra-lightweight 13.5-inch package. LG’s Dual Up monitor has a unique square 16:18 aspect ratio, which makes it look like a productivity dream to anyone whose desktop workplace is full of windows (guilty).

Although some companies have tried to make email checking and spreadsheet work more flashy. Asus has released Zenbook 17 Fold. It’s a 17.3-inch flexible touchscreen laptop that can be paired with a keyboard or literally folds like a foldable phone, perfect for going back and forth to the office. Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 also surprised us with a dual display laptop with both an ultra-wide 17.3-inch main screen with an aspect ratio of 21:10 at 120Hz and an 8-inch second screen next to the keyboard. .. You can use it with a stylus to write down notes or create digital art. Basically, I’ve proved that there are more cases.

LG

It wasn’t just laptops — TV was as exciting as usual (after all, the pre-Super Bowl season). But this year’s television situation is stimulated by a few major players who embrace the hybrid nature of television as a device for streaming Netflix, as well as distance education, fitness, and generally as a smart home hub. Continued to be done. Go back down again.

Samsung has wiped out the tired LG vs. Sony image quality battle royale and announced the first QD (quantum dot) OLED TV. This created the brightness of the LED TV with the color accuracy of the OLED. The 65-inch model also includes a 144Hz refresh rate to reduce in-game lag and a custom processor to optimize the image quality of everything you’re watching or playing. But arguably, their best TV at the show wasn’t even a TV — it was Samsung’s amazing new freestyle TV portable projector for great indoor use. under.

Conversely, some brands are about to grow this year, like TCL’s biggest TV ever, a 98-inch Roku-enabled model. But who are these giant models, even if at this point everyone has almost completed a pandemic living room setup? LG (also announced the largest OLED ever in the new G2 series) has shown what you really care about in this era in size. We were even more impressed by LG’s integration of new services into TVs to promote a more interactive and homely experience (apps for watching live concerts, new workout platforms, and more. Is a telemedicine service, etc.).

TCL

Ironically, one of the biggest trends this year was the fusion of the real and virtual worlds. At a Sony press conference, they dropped news about the new PlayStation VR2 system for the PS5. Even after showing off a unique and artistic controller, the details remained a bit bright overall. But a deeper immersive feeling is clearly their main focus. PSVR2 provides vibration feedback, 4K HDR, and an advanced line-of-sight tracking system that maximizes resolution based on where you are looking. Meanwhile, Panasonic aims to make VR more compact with a new small goggle-like SteamVR headset with higher resolution than the Oculus Quest 2.

Even TCL, which diverged from TV, explored the possibilities of augmented reality with tech giants like Facebook and innovators like Mojo Vision (who unveiled prototype smart contact lenses this year awaiting FDA approval). I am aiming to dive into the ring. This is the point where it is virtually obligatory to raise the biggest buzzword of the year, the “Metaverse”.

The “Metaverse” discussion at CES 2022 was, at best, overkill and, worse, annoying. This is mainly because everyone is aiming to open the corner of the AR / VR market and the ring is getting more and more crowded. TCL’s new AR smartglass concept stands out not only because it combines everyday features with features for office workers, but also because it looks like the usual bulky glasses that a normal person actually wears. .. You can also view walking directions like a rich Google Maps, take and share photos, and attend video work meetings.

But among them were many non-standard technical issues at this year’s convention. To some extent, we know that TVs and PCs are constantly receiving minor graphics and processor chip upgrades. However, the big changes that took place at CES this year were difficult to judge without actually seeing or experiencing them. After all, there is a limit to hybridity.

new

With a gaming laptop always in the front and center, the groundbreaking gear Razer unveiled the new Razer Enki Pro Hypersense concept gaming chair during a virtual booth tour. This striking chair, which may or may not be on the market, features a base with a large motor and provides fully immersive tactile feedback support for nearly 2,000 games. It may tilt or sway depending on the game or music, and every sound will be heard on the seat screen. But through the erratic screen of the Razer rep’s phone camera, the movement probably looked more subtle than it felt. I obviously missed something.

The same is true for demos of headphones, speakers, and audio devices. Noveto has released the N1, a fascinating and incredibly cool soundbar-type device they call “invisible headphones.” Emitting ultrasonic waves into the air creates two audible pockets of three-dimensional sound around the ear. This is almost inaudible to anyone around. The motion sensor also tracks your head, so your sound performance is accurate. But I immediately admit. I don’t know how these sound or how successful the feature is. For many virtual participants, they don’t know either.

So what does that mean for us in this increasingly hybrid world? How do you judge the merits of a new product by not being able to go to an electronics store or looking around the mall? Is the product concept alone enough to let us know how well it actually works? For example, is a virtual demonstration of a VR headset or video display enough to determine the value (or how much fun) to play?

Looks like a pandemic or doesn’t seem to have a pandemic. This has always been a big question for consumers who are excited to try new technologies. See the latest gadget announcements with a discerning eye and seize “new” opportunities. We look at prototypes and demos and believe that companies don’t cut much good stuff when releasing the final product. Sometimes we just pay out cash and hope it works.

At its best, CES 2022 has shown us that this new hybrid world isn’t just about sacrificing and making concessions to innovation. Not only has the familiar technology been improved, it has been adapted. Different ways to turn your home into a viable workspace, different ways to integrate VR into your daily life, different ways to listen to and see art. The future is uncertain, but this is how we get over it. Flexibility with a touch of escapism.

