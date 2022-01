India Google Face Probe in News

Google is under the watchful eye of India’s antitrust oversight, following complaints from the press alleging that search engines are abusing their news aggregation dominance.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it is investigating allegations that Google has imposed unfair terms on digital news publishers. The CCI said the initial view was that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., violated some antitrust laws.

Given Google’s market position in online digital advertising brokerage services, unilateral and uncertain decisions and sharing of advertising revenue appear to impose unfair conditions on publishers, CCI said. Said in order.

Whether Google’s use of snippets is the result of an imbalance in bargaining power between Google and news publishers, and that affects referral traffic to news publishers’ websites and thus their ability to monetize. You need to find out if you give.

The allegations were filed by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an industry group representing the digital divisions of national media companies and representing printed matter and television stations. According to DNPA, most news website traffic comes from online search engines, with Google being the dominant force. As a result, it determines the share of advertising revenue paid to digital news publishers.

DNPA claims that Google’s dominance led to publisher advertising losses, as Google receives only 51% of its advertising spend.

Last spring, PYMNTS reported that Australia enacted a law to pay for news content on digital platforms. Congress has ratified the mandatory bargaining code for news media and digital platforms regarding the imbalance in bargaining power between the news media business and digital platforms.

The bill was passed to ensure that news media companies are fairly rewarded for the content they generate and help maintain Australia’s public interest journalism. Consumer Commission (ACCC).

