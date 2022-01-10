Georgia Institute of Technology Softball Season Tickets Now on Sale – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Tickets for THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology Softball 2022 Season are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback section of Muborn Field and cost $ 100 per seat. Single game tickets will be available in the near future. More information about tickets, including steps to become a member of Mew Crew and the benefits of joining, can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball ticket page.

Techs 55 Games 2022 Regular season slate is highlighted by 34 home games at Mewborn Field and four Atlantic Coast Conference series. Yellow Jackets will launch the 2022 campaign by hosting the annual Buzz Classic. Starting from the opening day of February 11th, it will start with The Flats doubleheader, first at 3:30 pm against St. Joseph and then against Villanova. Click here for fans who want to see the entire Techs schedule.

2022 home schedule and season highlights

The jacket opens the season at the 23rd Buzz Classic, which includes Marshall, St. Joseph and Villanova. Tech will welcome five participants from the 2020 NCAA region to Flats in Villanova, Kennesaw, Duke, Florida and Troy. Organized by White and Gold. Four ACC series of the season, including Duke (March 4-6), Florida (March 11-13), Syracuse (March 25-27), NC (April 15-17) Georgia Institute of Technology is flat, including Mercer, Georgia, and Kennesaw, fighting three enemies in the state. Under the direction of Eileen Morales, the Yellow Jacket has entered its fifth season and has brought back 15 returnees from last season’s team. Notable returnees include Justins World of Softball Third Team All American and NFCA First Team All. -Region and First Team All ACC First Baseman Tricia Awald, First Team All ACC and All ACC Freshman Team Catcher Emma Kauf. Jin S ileo. The repeater’s stables are supported by the 2021 ranked Yellow Jacket No. 17 recruitment class, the second tabbed in the ACC, and consist of eight highly advertised new jackets. I am.

By securing season tickets, fans will not only be able to maintain the best seats in the house in all home games this season, but also the best prices (34 planned) that are significantly discounted from the prices of single games. You can keep $ 100) in your home game.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GaTechSoftball), Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (GeorgiaTech Softball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

