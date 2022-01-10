Apple rests Beddit as rumors of Apple Series 8 suggest upgraded sleep tracking





About five years after Apple first announced the acquisition of Beddit Sleep Tracking Company, Apple quietly stopped selling Beddit sleep monitors in the United States and other countries.

Since its acquisition, Apple has launched the new Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 towards the end of 2018, making some minor changes to its product. Other than that, however, Apple pays no attention to the Beddit brand in terms of both hardware and software.

In fact, many of Apple’s changes to Beddit focus on removing features. The app lost its cloud sync feature in 2018, but Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 has removed Android support and at least eight other features that came with Beddit 3.0.

Today, more than three years after the introduction of Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5, Apple has completely discontinued the Beddit hardware line. This product may still be available from some retailers, but it has been completely removed from Apple’s website and when I try to buy the product from the Beddit website, I’m taken to the same broken link. ..

Prior to this abolition, Apple sold the Beddit Sleep Monitor in the United States for $ 149.95. The company described it as a way to automatically measure sleep time, heart rate, breathing, snoring, bedroom temperature, and humidity. The Beddit Monitor itself was a small sensor strip placed under the mattress.

The Beddit application will continue to be available on the App Store and the product should work for users who have already purchased it. Beddit Sleep Monitor is available for purchase in some countries for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to sleep tracking, Apple’s focus is undoubtedly on the Apple Watch, which is probably using Beddit’s talents, technology, and IP to improve the Apple Watch.

While the Apple Watch has relied solely on third-party sleep tracking applications for years, Apple has added native support for sleep tracking in watchOS 7. While Apple’s current implementation of sleep tracking in watchOS is fairly rudimentary, the Wall Street Journal suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 may be a feature that detects advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea.

Ideally, Apple is making more sleep tracking improvements along the way to the Apple Watch, both in terms of hardware upgrades and software improvements.

