“Valorant” Episode 4, Date and Time of Act 1, Battle Pass, New Agent Neon, Details





Brave Episode 3, Act 3 is nearing the end, signaling the start of the next major update. This is a whole new chapter in PC Hero Shooter: Episode 4, Act 1. This batch of new content is an item to earn along with in-game updates and new playable agents. But when can you start playing Episode 4, Act 1? What comes with the latest Battle Pass? Here is everything you need to know.

When will Valorant Episode 4 and Act 1 be released?

Episode 4, Act 1 is preparing to begin around 5 pm Eastern Standard Time on January 11, 2022. Updates may not be available until January 12th, depending on your area. Comprehensive patch notes will be released around 9am Eastern Standard Time on January 11th.

What are the details of the Battle Pass for Brave Episode 4, Act 1?

Expect new weapon skins and other cosmetics as part of Episode 4, Act 1 of the Battle Pass.Riot Games

A new Battle Pass with numerous rewards will be added along with the new Episode 4, Act 1 update. It runs for 10 weeks and lasts until March 22, 2022, where you can win lots of goodies along the way.

As always, the Premium Battle Pass costs 1,000 VP and players can earn all the items available for this action. Here are some items you can look forward to with the Premium Battle Pass:

Weapon skin

Hydro drip

Schema

speed

BulldogKarambitPhantomShortySpectreGun BuddiesBig BrainBig All BarrelBunny TacticsChicken OutEco BulldogEpisode four, law OneEpilogue eco DogHydrodipTogether ForeverVelocityPlayer CardsBe mine JettBe mine PhoenixBe Main SovaBind SchemaDistracted DualistEpilogue PlayZilla rubber DuckyHydrodipOperation FracturePlayZilla rubber DuckyUnstoppable SageValentines TacticsVelocitySpraysA Prime Valentine GiftAgent DownBad hair DayHead SlapperHydrodipJett-botLost ConnectionMissed A SpotNice OnePotato AimQuack !! here Shooting SweetestMatchUse UltWhats that

Get free access to the following items without having to purchase a 1,000 VP Premium Battle Pass:

Velocity Shorty (and variants) Operation: Fracture Player CardValentines Tactics Player CardChicken Out Gun BuddyLost Connection Spray Brave Episode 4, New Agent in Act 1: Who is Neon?

Neon prioritizes speed and uses her power.Riot Games

The latest Valorant Agent is neon. Episode 4, Act 1 will be added to her. Neon has the ability to slide, so you can move around quickly and safely, but that’s not all. She also has a concussion grenade that stuns enemies, an electric tunnel used to move safely, and a lightning beam that can eliminate the player from a distance. The shell is definitely perfect for use with Valorant.

Brave Episode 4, Act 1 begins on January 12, 2022.

