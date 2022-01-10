Putin is stepping up the battle between Google and other Big Tech.





This article is part of the Free Speech Project, a collaboration between Future Tense and American University Washington College of Law’s technology, law, and security programs, and explores how technology influences the way we think about speech. I am.

Just as 2021 ended, Kremlin issued the biggest fines in history, $ 100 million for Google and $ 27 million for Facebook, for what’s called a systematic failure to remove banned content. By doing so, we have significantly escalated pressure campaigns against American technology companies. These numbers show that the Kremlin’s efforts to heal Big Tech have expanded significantly by blowing previous fines (usually just tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars) out of the water. It also demonstrates the compulsory tactics of the Kremlin toolkit, which appears to work against at least one major tech company.

In September, the Kremlin sent a letter to Apple and Google to remove the mobile app created by opposition leader Alexei Navalny to identify unsupported Kremlin candidates who are most likely to win the election. I requested. Apple and Google initially refused. Moscow increased pressure in the upcoming national elections that month. It called on the US ambassador to blame him for interfering with the elections. Representatives of Apple and Google’s new regional offices have been summoned to Congress and nominated specific employees to be prosecuted by the state. And it sent a masked armed thug to hang out in Google’s Moscow office. Sure enough, both companies have removed the Navalny app by the end of the week.

Then, in October, the Kremlin, specifically the House Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, part of the Russian House of Representatives met with Google leaders and handed over a long list of additional requests. Parliamentary officials began the meeting with frequent discussions with Kremlin, who mistakenly equated Google’s service to Russian government critics (eg Nawarney) with interference with the Russian election process.

After that, Russian authorities made several requests. Google prevents Russian YouTube users from questioning election results. Comply with all censorship orders, including what Russia calls radical (often just political) content. Restore the RTs German account (YouTube recently blocked to disseminate COVID disinformation). We will change Russia’s Google Maps to comply with the Kremlin’s desired worldview, including reflecting the illegal merger of Crimea by the Russian government. Duma also reiterated that Google needs to have an office in Russia in accordance with the law passed in 2021 and enforced on January 1. The goal of this law is from Spotify to Russia’s Google open office so that the Kremlin can intimidate and force employees in the field.

Google’s response to these requests seems to be a mixed bag, at least for now. For example, a Google blog post about the conference said Google disagrees with the country’s territorial disputes, but in fact does, and Crimea is visible to Russian users according to local law on the border. Google also said it had paid all the fines issued to it. However, Google did not criticize the suspension of accounts linked to the Russian state in other countries. The blog, for example, defended RT’s suspension of the German YouTube channel because it disinformation about COVID-19. The Kremlin has now fined Google a record $ 100 million for failing to comply with the removal order.

All of this is important for the development of Russian citizens and global internet freedom. YouTube is Russia’s most popular internet platform and is much more popular than Russia’s Facebook VK. Kremlin’s pressure campaign against Google, including unilaterally blocking Google Docs used by Nawarney and threatening Google employees to remove Russian users’ apps, is a Russian independent news report and others. May impair your ability to access the speeches of our citizens. This is not a coincidence. YouTube is full of content that infuriates the Kremlin. In fact, the most popular video on YouTube in Russia in 2021 was Putin’s investigation into Putin’s $ 1.3 billion palace, which was allegedly built with money laundered money. This video has been watched over 119 million times and has helped promote protests against state corruption and subsequent Navalnys imprisonment.

Russian pressure tactics provide an alternative to Beijing’s rather technical Internet control model, which is traditionally compulsory rather than technical. Recent developments show that the Moscow approach may be working.

Other companies like WhatsApp and Facebook also seem to bow down and comply with small fines and local office requirements. However, Google’s current dilemma shows that mitigations may not be a viable long-term approach. The more big tech companies get caught up in Putin’s top priorities, such as the opposition movement and the dissemination of important information to Putin, the Kremlin will prioritize making them kneel. This means more demands on direct censorship and monitoring of the enterprise. Increased fines from Kremlin-controlled courts. Harassment, intimidation, and intimidation of company employees in the field occur at the same time.

When the Kremlin called for Apple and Google to interfere with the censorship resistance elections, it wasn’t just a promotion. The saber did not rattle. Putin and his inner circle truly see US Internet companies as the weapons of the US state, so Apple and Google’s first response was just as Washington was interfering with Russian politics. He deceived the Kremlin’s claim and attempted a plot. This view is an extension of Putin’s overall view of the opposition, which is probably not the product of individual institutions, but instead openly or secretly endorsed by foreign forces.

The debate over American tech companies operating in an authoritarian regime can be quite mannish. Everything is drawn in black and white, and businesses support or undermine the dictator. Indeed, in some cases, these are because Amazon only sells goods and services in cooperation with China’s censorship and promotion, and does not fall into the category of delivering news and opinions to national citizens (unlike YouTube). Corporate behavior is unacceptable. But in many cases, like Russia, companies are making complex decisions about how to counter demand as much as possible, and at what point they can stay in the market without routine and serious compromises with authoritarian states. can not.

But at the same time, these companies are driven by profits. Also, many tech companies that comply with the requirements of the new local office are not well prepared for scenarios where employees are threatened or harmed because executives, including executives outside Russia, do not comply with state requirements. Hmm. Some of these companies, for example, choose to comply with local office requirements in the first place rather than investing these resources to make services available in Russia over virtual private networks. There is also.

But if these huge year-end fines are any sign, it may not be long before some American tech companies are forced to bend their knees completely or leave Russia altogether. Maybe.

Future Tense is a partnership between Slate, New America, and Arizona State University, investigating emerging technologies, public policy, and society.

