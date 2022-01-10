Perfect Corp. Brings Brands to the Metaverse with a Virtual Booth Experience Introducing AI and AR Beauty and Fashion Technology Innovations





Perfect Corp. is leading a new era of beauty and fashion with innovative AI & AR technology that connects the physical and virtual worlds through an omni-channel shopping experience within the Metaverse.

New York, January 10, 2022-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Perfect Corporation, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solution provider, is immersive. Metaverse at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), announcing the latest technological advances through beauty and fashion. The company’s digital solutions are powerful transformation agents that help beauty and fashion brands embrace the Metaverse by creating a sustainable, impactful and immersive shopping experience across all channels. With a 3D digital booth, CES attendees and absentees will be Perfect Corp in a hands-on, fully immersive environment. I was able to explore the latest innovations in. Metaverse Space brings together Perfect Corp.’s latest solutions in a refreshing, modernized format, solidifying its position as a leading AI and AR solution provider. The booth is Perfect Corp. You can continue to explore on our website. Visitors are encouraged to use their smartphones for the best experience.

Perfect Corp. brings the brand to the Metaverse with a virtual booth experience at CES 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing a metaverse-compatible solution that utilizes AI and AR in an immersive 3D virtual booth

At the virtual booth, Perfect Corp for beauty and fashion technology solutions powered by AI and AR that are transforming the way brands connect with consumers within the Metaverse. Introduced the vision of. These solutions create a rich digital experience at the crossroads of technology, beauty and sustainability, while AR products provide an instant virtual fitting experience that enhances buyer confidence and satisfaction. Perfect Corp.’s solutions come with social commerce integration, making it an increasingly important tool for interacting with younger audiences. Take a look at game-changing solutions that are ready to revolutionize your brand’s omni-channel shopping experience.

AR Metaverse: Perfect Corp. introduces digital products from the Metaverse world to all camera-enabled devices, expanding the reach of existing solutions to enable fully immersive Vcommerce virtual fitting for beauty and beauty. Democratizing access to fashion virtual assets. Experience in the Metaverse.

Beauty & Fashion NFT: With Perfect Corp.’s advanced AR technology, beauty brands digitize their assets and create their own AR-enabled NFTs for Perfect Corp. You can bring a seamless virtual fitting experience to NFT items created with the new technology of. The complete solution helps brands create, participate in, and activate AR tryons based on ownership, and integrates transaction managers to help brands bring NFT products to market quickly and easily.

Virtual fitting of AR watches, bracelets and rings with AgileHand technology: 3D hand mapping technology for trying on products on the hands and wrists. This AI-based technology is trained in a PBR (Physically Based Rendering) 3D hand model. This model maps every gesture, facilitating high-performance hand tracking and real virtual fitting of watches, rings and bracelets. AgileHand instantly provides a virtual fitting experience in the browser without the need for physical objects to adjust the camera.

Comprehensive suite of AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology solutions: Includes YouCam Tutorial, a step-by-step makeup application guide powered by AR. AI skin analysis detects up to 14 skin concerns in 2 seconds. AI product recommendations, a fully personalized product recommendation engine. Virtual fitting solutions for make-up, hair coloring, glasses, earrings, accessories, nail art and more.

Share beauty and fashion technology insights in a face-to-face panel discussion at CES2022

Perfect Corp. also presented valuable industry insights at CES 2022 as part of two speaker panels. Perfect Corp. Wayne Liu, SVP and General Manager of, was a panelist for two events: “Retail Savior” and “Meeting Personal Health and Personal Health”. He shared a unique way that Perfect Corp.’s ever-expanding AI and AR digital technologies are reshaping the omni-channel retail experience for brands and consumers. His insights also highlight how Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR solutions help brands lean towards the Metaverse in a unique digital experience for today’s consumers.

“Innovation is at the heart of the Perfect Corporation brand. We continue to devise and develop unique digital technology services and solutions that help brands focus on digital transformation and rethink the consumer shopping experience.” And Alice Chan, CEO and founder of Perfect Corporation. “The immersive 3D digital booth experience at CES2022 highlights exciting new innovations that help brands effectively attract consumers across the Metaverse.”

For more information on advanced beauty and fashion technology solutions, Perfect Corp. Please contact the team. https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales

Visit the demo store and try out the latest AI and AR solutions. https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/watches

About Perfect Corporation

Perfect Corp. is a leading provider of SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions to transform the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. I am devoted to. Recognized as the driving force behind AI and AR, a team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts drive the technology frontier and bring results-oriented, interactive and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion technology to brands and retailers. We provide business solutions. With over 950 million downloads worldwide on the consumer side, a collection of immersive YouCam apps such as YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect allows individuals to conveniently experiment with products, looks and styles from their smart devices. Provides a platform for. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover expert cosmetology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

