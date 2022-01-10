Hospitals say staff can be overwhelmed as Omicron’s surge continues.





Lee County

Omicron variants are skyrocketing across southwestern Florida, and local hospitals are filling beds.

There are 122 COVID-positive patients in NCH. Lee Health has 276 people. Both hospital systems say they have enough staff, but the onslaught of COVID-19 patients may cause them to feel understaffed. Health care workers may be nervous with each new patient.

However, many medical professionals say that the Omicron surge we are experiencing now may be easier to handle than the Delta surge we saw last year. Delta targeted unvaccinated people and increased deaths. This led to long days and nights for those frontline workers. And while Omicron may spread more rapidly, it has not proven deadly.

People working in the hospital ICU never left, as Delta was sent to more patients, and they didn’t, as Omicron began to spread. Dr. Shyam Kapadia stayed in the hope that he would not have to see another COVID-19 patient dying.

“Friday, I sent another patient to life support. And I came to the hospital today hoping he was getting better. And I found out he died on the weekend. “Dr. Capadia said.

“I thought I’d been to Delta 100 times before, and I felt comfortable going in and supporting my life, but then I thought of myself. And man, we’re doing this again, “Dr. Capadia said.

Yes, Dr. Capadia told WINK News that unvaccinated patients may have been infected with the ht delta type. However, Lee Health does not test for strains.

Worse of the Omicron variant is infectivity. So many people are getting sick and filling hospital beds and corridors. As a result, full-staff hospitals can feel understaffed in chaotic situations.

“Generally speaking, we are always under pressure,” Capadia said.

Different resources are needed even if the patient is positive but asymptomatic and is hospitalized for different reasons. Each patient also needs enough space to isolate. And each nurse and doctor needs the right PPE.

Dr. Capafia knows that Omicron is much milder for most people. “I’m very much looking forward to something less than a delta surge, but this is COVID 2022, and we’re still looking at life-supporting and dying patients,” said the doctor. Told.

This is bad news for those who have not been vaccinated, who are at high risk, or who have an underlying illness. And, according to Capadia, the symptoms may be a little different this time.

“This time the symptoms are a little different, the symptoms of diabetes and congestive heart failure are exacerbated by COVID. For example, I had a couple. [of] Patients who lost control of their blood sugar levels last week. And that’s because COVID turned them over, “Dr. Capadia said.

And people who are not vaccinated generally get worse, even without booster shots. “Patients without boosters have worse symptoms than those with boosters. In terms of the complex of symptoms, the duration of the illness, it’s day and night,” he said.

Therefore, while Omicron’s symptoms are generally mild, doctors say it does not mean that they can quit their role to stay safe. “Reading the news or watching it online has some less serious symptoms of Omicron, but you still have to do due diligence and make the right decisions for yourself and those around you. “Dr. Capadia said.

“And that decision will have to take into account who you are exposed to, like your neighbor, your loved one, or your colleague,” Dr. Capadia said.

Lee Health does not currently report the total number of COVID-19 deaths, but told WINK News that five patients died yesterday.

