Why Take-Two Wants to Pay Zynga Nearly $ 13 Billion





Take-Two Interactive has announced its intention to acquire FarmVille developer Zynga for $ 12.7 billion. This could be the biggest acquisition in video game history. Its an absolutely large deal. The outlook is that the acquisition will be $ 5 billion more than the $ 7.5 billion purchase by Microsoft, the parent company of Skyrim maker Bethesda Softworks. Even if you put the money that Disney paid for Lucasfilm, you can still keep the cash.

So what is Take-Two getting for that money? Yes, big Zynga games like FarmVille, Words With Friends, High Heels and more. Join Take-Twos’ own franchise list, including Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Civilization. But perhaps more importantly, Take-Two will be able to use Zyngas’ expertise to build very popular free mobile titles, creating new hit games based on its own properties. It is to be able to do it. In fact, Zynga has become a new brand in Take Twos Mobile’s efforts, with current Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau leading the organization and showing potential future directions for Take Twos Mobile.

Industry-wide developers are bringing a big franchise to mobile

Developers across the industry are bringing big franchises to mobile and making a lot of money in doing so. According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile was the world’s highest-selling mobile game in November 2021, earning nearly $ 254 million. League of Legends: WildRift, a mobile-optimized version of the hit PCMOBA, was in the top 10 in App Store revenue for the same month. According to Sensor Tower, Pokemon Go generated more than $ 5 billion in revenue as of July’s fifth birthday. Call of Duty: Mobile-owned studio owned by Tencent is reported to have earned $ 10 billion in 2020.

And some of the biggest publishers have been in the field for years. Activision Blizzard purchased Candy Crush maker King for $ 5.9 billion in 2015, and EA purchased Kim Kardashian: Hollywood developer Glu and Golf Clash maker Playdemic in 2021. It’s not hard to see Take-Two, a big company, release a free-to-play mobile version of its largest franchise with the help of Zynga.

Take-Two was pretty clear on Monday about his intention to follow this path. We believe it is very likely that Take-Two’s famous console and PC properties will be brought to mobile. This is a high-priority initiative fueled by the addition of Zyngas’ leading development, publishing and live operations teams. Investors will call on Monday. Take-Two also noted that the acquisition provided a clear path for migrating Take-Twos console / PC games to mobile in investor presentations (PDF). (This transaction is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of Take-Twos in 2023, which ends June 30, 2022.)

The acquisition of Zynga does not mean that Take-Two will introduce the franchise to mobile for the first time. Now you can download and play Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, San Andreas and more to your mobile phone. However, these are paid titles on the iOS App Store and can be as profitable as some of the free blockbusters currently on the market. (Take-Two is a version of NBA 2K for mobile with microtransactions and already has some experience in that area.)

It’s not hard to imagine Take-Two wanting to transform the great success of GTA Online into mobile

And when it comes to GTA, it’s easy to imagine that Take-Two wants to transform the huge success of GTA Online into a mobile platform with Zyngas’ expertise. Released in 2013, you must own Grand Theft Auto V to play it (for now), but GTA Online is very popular. According to GameSpot, in February 2021, Take-Two said that since the game’s launch, more players have participated in the game than any other year across the monthly and 2020 calendars. It also provides in-game currency for real-world money that has proven to be profitable. Take-Two listed the game as one of its biggest contributors to revenue, as recently as its November earnings call (PDF).

In addition to the very obvious business opportunities, it’s hard to see some kind of free-play GTA being an absolute blockbuster. Zynga also brings the expertise to support the game for years at a time. Zynga continues to offer multiple free-play versions of Words With Friends, including both the classic version and the sequel Words With Friends 2. This seems like a better way to generate long-term revenue from a franchise than a one-off game like 2K. BioShock’s expensive and short-lived iOS port game. Imagine Take-Two and Zynga replicating long-term models from GTA, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and other titles. You can see why Take-Two decided to pay as much as Farm Ville. Manufacturer.

This deal isn’t just about turning Take-Two games into mobile hits. Take-Two emphasized how console / PC expertise can be applied to Zyngas’ cross-play ambitions. Zynga will focus on console games using Star Wars: Hunters, which will be available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android later this year. Take-Two plans to use the Zyngas Chartboost advertising platform to attract new users more efficiently and optimize mobile ad inventory. And yes, there may be something in the NFT in the future. In an investor’s phone call on Monday, Gibaud said the idea of ​​whether a player earns or owns is a very compelling idea that we think will be a stepping stone as the industry develops. , According to Decrypt.

But the biggest change since the acquisition seems to be that Take-Two will begin to expand its most important franchise into the world of profitable free mobile games. We don’t know exactly when the first Take-Two / Zynga partnership will be released, but with the acquisition, the next GTA may not be as far as fans are worried about.

