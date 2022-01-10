20 years of young engineers creating a brighter future





During my 20-year dive into STEM, I took a closer look at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, one of the cornerstones of the Irish science and technology scene.

Each year, the National Convention presents some of the most amazing talents from the best young technologists in Ireland.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) features thousands of junior high school projects. Many address the challenges faced by different parts of the globe, from improving tractor safety on farms to detecting deepfake online.

In the contest, many of the winners won the highest award in the European Union Young Scientist Contest (EUCYS). In fact, last year we saw Ireland’s 16th winner in the 32 year history of the EU Games.

As the 2022 event is scheduled to start online this week (January 12-14), I wanted to see STEM’s position in BTYSTE over the last 20 years.

The National Convention was first established as a scientific exhibition in 1965, but 2001 was a major milestone when BT became the sponsor and organizer of the event.

It also introduced the technology category and the launch of the first primary science fair, which is held in parallel with this exhibition each year.

Over the next few years, I saw an incredible onslaught of science and technology projects and some notable winners who continued to do some incredible things.

Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BTIreland, said the exhibition is a proven platform for increasing student involvement in STEM and promoting R & D, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We are proud that many of our graduates are pioneers, which really proves the value of the exhibition as an effective starting point for the brightest young people on the island.” He said.

“Past participants have become successful scientists, scholars, researchers and tech entrepreneurs, each having a positive impact in their own way around the world.”

Notable winner

In 2005, the young Patrick Collison won the BTYSTE in his project CROMA. It is the world’s first new Lisp-based programming language first designated in the 1950s.

BTSYTE award-winning Collison and his brother John have found the payment giant Stripe, which is now worth about $ 95 billion.

In 2007, overall winner Abdusalam Abbakar won the EUCYS Grand Prize for his project on cryptography.

Six years later, Émer Hickey, Sophie Healy-Thow, and Ciara Judge recorded a hat-trick, won the 2013 BTYSTE, won the EUCYS Overall Award, and won the Grand Prize at the Global Google Science Fair.

The following year, the trio was also named one of the Top 25 Most Influential Teens in the World by Time magazine. Their project included a statistical study of the effects of diazotrophs on plant germination. It was intended to provide a low yield solution by combining nitrogen-fixing bacteria in the soil with grains.

In 2017, 16-year-old Shane Karan brought back a permanent trophy for his project. It is a quantum secure encrypted data storage solution with quorum sharing across multiple jurisdictions.

Since then, Curran has set up Evervault, an infosec company with offices in Dublin and San Francisco, raising $ 16 million in Series A funding in 2020.

In 2019, BTYSTE graduate Fionn Ferreira won the Grand Prize at the Global Google Science Fair for a project aimed at removing microplastics from water. Ferreira has become a speaker at the World Economic Forum.

And last year’s winner, Greg Tarr, set out to use powerful computing power to detect deepfake, and then founded Inferex. The company has raised over $ 1 million in seed funding from Irish and European investors.

Event transformation

The winners themselves weren’t the only ones making waves during these years as the event continued to expand and evolve.

In 2006, BT introduced an accommodation grant to help students and schools incur accommodation costs while traveling to the exhibition.

Since then, the organizers have awarded more than € 1 million to schools more than 70 km from Dublin to allow all students to participate in BTYSTE, regardless of location.

In 2010, the exhibition launched its first business boot camp. This is a four-day business mentoring program in which 30 BTYSTE students are selected each year to participate in the commercialization of technology and a deep infiltration into the world of entrepreneurship.

This includes creating business plans, marketing campaigns, budgeting, and presenting talented ideas to senior researchers and business people.

Bootcamp’s previous award-winning projects are designed to help people with autism and improve the experience of visually impaired people reading and browsing the Internet. Includes reusable Braille translators.

2012 was the first year of Tanzania, an annual national exhibition for young scientists modeled after BTYSTE in Ireland. Young scientist Tanzania also has a national science outreach program that complements the exhibition.

In 2014, the Irish exhibition celebrated its 50th anniversary with the addition of the contest’s first winner, John Monaghan, to the jury. Since then, Monaghan has been reviewing every year.

The following year, BTYSTE introduced an Irish University Association (IUA) scholarship for senior winners. The scholarship system aims to encourage and reward the participation of second-level students in science and technology.

Since the scholarship was first announced in 2015, IUA has awarded more than 40 second-level students scholarships for the selection of IUA member universities.

Virtualization

In 2020, BT celebrates its 20th anniversary as the organizer and manager of the National Science Expo.

“In our time, we have seen the exhibition grow exponentially from the number of visitors to the number of visitors each year. With the introduction of the Primary Science Fair, we have expanded it to young scientists as well. , We supported our students with mentoring and university scholarships to help them in the next phase of their STEM education journey, ”Walsh said.

However, shortly after the event took place, the Covid-19 pandemic spread around the world, and face-to-face events and large rallies were soon closed.

This means that the first virtual BTYSTE was held in 2021 and welcomed online visitors from more than 70 countries around the world.

The virtual exhibition has won both the PRII and Covid Comms awards and has become a multi-award winning show. The exhibition is preparing for another virtual event later this week, and anyone interested in checking out the event can register on the BTYSTE portal.

“We have decided to host a virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in 2021 and 2022, where it is more important than ever to inspire and support young people to change the world through STEM. That’s because we think, “Walsh said.

“For our talented young scientists, the future will only brighten and we are proud to support them on this exciting journey.”

