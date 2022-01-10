Biggest News from CES 2022 – TechCrunch





CES is a beast, whether virtual, face-to-face, or a combination of the two. How can you keep up with all the news that overflows from the show? I can’t really do it. Each large outlet places a small army in CES coverage and only actually scratches the surface.

With that in mind, CES 2022 was wrapped and I thought it was worth putting together this week’s top stories, trends I noticed, and a summary of my favorite bits in one neat little box. It’s not perfect, but if you’re busy and can’t pay attention in real time, you can get a feel for the show.

Top story

We wrote a lot, a lot, a lot of news items from CES. Can’t read them all? Here are some of the things people have read and shared the most:

BMW shows off a car that changes color

It’s like a sci-fi flick. Press the button to change the color of the car. Based on E Ink tech along the same line as the Kindle screen, it only flips between shades of black / white / gray … but still awesome. But don’t go looking for the pre-order page … for now, this is just a tech demo.

Nvidia Launches $ 249 GeForce RTX 3050

Among crypto miners, resellers, and chip shortages, it’s hard to get a good graphics card for now, especially if you don’t want to pay huge markup. So it makes sense that a good card intended to ship at an affordable price will catch the eye of many … but will resellers swallow all of this?

Nvidia Expands GeForce Now Gaming Streaming Ecosystem

Nvidia had good news about GeForce Now, a gaming streaming service. We plan to incorporate new games, free subscriptions for some AT & T customers, and it into Samsung TV.

Nvidia had a fair amount of CES. It didn’t break the list of top stories, but the announcement to open up omniverse technology to more creators also drew a lot of attention.

Meet Bob, a cute little dishwasher that saves water and zaps bacteria

Want a dishwasher but don’t have the space and / or don’t want to deal with cabinet ripping or water pipe installations? Bob lives at your counter and you add water with a pitcher. In addition, you can use the water-free UV-C mode to disinfect non-wet objects such as phones and keys. In addition to that, it’s so cute.

How sweet is your blood? Scanbo gives you the answer without puncturing

“How sweet is your blood?” Haje writes in the wonderful Haje headline.Although still in its infancy, AI company Scanbo aims to monitor blood glucose levels without painful, exhausted, endless puncture wounds.

Sony provides the first details of the next generation PSVR2 headset for PS5

I’ve known for a long time that Sony is working on a new VR headset for the PS5, but now we know more … The display has been significantly improved and centered, as it’s called the PS VR 2. Fove rendering etc. are supported.

GAF Energy Adopts Tesla’s Solar Roof

“GAF Energy, a division of the roofing giant, claims that the new solar roofing boards are easy to install, require no special equipment or knowledge, and make home renewable energy much more accessible. “Masu,” writes Devin Coldewey.

Power1 is an iPhone battery case with spots for AirPods

Ever wondered if you could pack your AirPods into your iPhone instead of carrying around an extra little widget? In this case, that happens. Brian Heater will actually experience the prototype.

The spot goes into the metaverse

“Connecting the robot to the Metaverse gives us the freedom to move between both the real world and virtual reality,” said Chansung, president of Hyundai Motor Group, a bit of a blast in my brain. Will you travel the planet, or will the robot avatar Mars be perfectly normal at some point, as Hyundai’s promotional video suggests?

Sony is considering manufacturing an electric vehicle

Sony has been experimenting with cars for the last few years and is exhibiting new prototypes at each of the last two CES events. Now they have a new company, Sony Mobility Inc, to understand how to commercialize their EV efforts. Announced the establishment of.

trend

Why the problem is important

Smart home devices can be great … once booted and run. But for most people, understanding what works together is a chore. Many major technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.) are working together to build a protocol called Matter, and Christine Hall is investigating how these efforts have progressed so far.

Robot unfolds

Are you approaching Rosie roaming the house? Or are you forever stuck in a pack-type Robo vacuum cleaner that eats socks? In last week’s Actuator newsletter, Brian Heater took a look at where today’s consumer robotics is and how it has progressed over the years. And do you have a robot cat that bites your finger for some reason?

EV charger will be charged

Electric cars tend to grab most headlines … but what about the boxes you plug them in and give them juice? Competition is fierce in this area, and Rebecca Bellan outlines what each team is doing differently.

Electric bicycle and scooter are in charge

What’s left to build in the world of electric bikes and scooters? How can one luxury electric scooter be distinguished from another electric scooter? Our mobility team took us on all the micro-vehicle news from the show.

VR shimmer

Rather than headsets and “killer apps” making VR ubiquitous overnight, the story so far is one of the gradual advances, and this year’s CES takes VR a few steps further. I did.

Metaverse metaverse metaverse

Metaverse? Metaverse! “Metaverse” was the most talked-about word at CES this year, but it was suspicious that a few companies would use it.

Rich in gadgets

The organization behind CES may no longer want anyone to call it the “Consumer Electronics Show” (because it aims to extend its reach to all technologies, not just electronic bits), but yet. There are a lot of gizmos and a lot of gizmos. You can find the gadget. I’ve looked at some of the most interesting heaters.

Elderly technology can help everyone

We are all as old as we want to pretend to be. Before we know it, we will have a generation of older people who have grown up from the first day when the internet is always within reach. How can technology evolve to make older people more comfortable? From robot buddies to light bulbs that can help detect falls, Catherine Shu has put together the latest advances in technology for the elderly.

Our favorite bit

We spent last week pondering the news of CES, but for many of the CES teams it was the seventh, eighth, or countless hours. What stood out for us? Here are some of the things we are still thinking about.

John Deere’s self-driving tractor

The average age of American farmers is 57.5 years. Fieldwork is groundbreaking and focused, making staffing increasingly difficult. Agriculture is one of the most sensible roles in automation, which John Deere has been working on for years to complete. Available later this year on some US markets, the 8R will finally bring full autonomy to the company’s popular tractor line, with many features currently in the works.

Brian heater

Mercedes Benz Vision

It’s not just a concept car that never sees the light of day. Mercedes leveraged the expertise of the R & D department, Formula 1 and Formula E teams to develop advanced components of this concept that will appear in future models from 2024 onwards. ..

Notably, they “significantly advance” the chemistry of anodes with silicon content and high composition that allows them to retain significantly more energy than commonly used anodes. By doing so, the energy density of the battery has been improved. Translation: More range packed in smaller packages. Another item coming in 2024 will be an ultra-thin roof panel that provides an additional range for the battery system.

Karsten Colossek

BMW’s color-changing concept car

Will you be able to buy a BMW color shift car soon? Probably not. Is it super practical? no! Who knows how much it will cost to replace the door panel when someone hits it against a complete grocery cart? But one of the things I really miss about face-to-face CES is the absurd aspect of all that “created this to bend most”, which fits into that category.

Greg Kumparak |

Labrador robot

We often hear about the possibilities of robotics, but the most useful robots for people don’t look like us.

They will be like Labrador, which is essentially a mobile table. It is intended for the elderly and those who are having trouble with their daily work, such as carrying plates and drinks from the kitchen to the dining room or taking laundry to the washing machine. With the built-in voice control, you should be able to say “wait in the bedroom” or “come to me”. It’s like making the lives of many people easier, and I hope we can see more in robotics.

Devin Coldewey

Mui Lab’s “calm” smart home device

One of CES’s most interesting smart home devices was the Mui Labs Matter-enabled mui Platform, which transforms smart home devices into something more calm. “

The more devices you add to your home, the more cluttered your furniture will be. With Mui Labs, you can make Amazon Alexa act like a wall of art with a visual interface while embracing a minimalist lifestyle.

Christine Hall

Bob

For me, some of CES’s most interesting technologies are about how to make better use of limited resources. Bob caught my eye as California was hit by a drought.

Bob is a small dishwasher for households of one or two people that uses much less water than washing dishes by hand. There is also a UV mode that cleans items without using any water.

Haje Jan Kamps

