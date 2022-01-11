Omdia’s technical analysts select innovation award winners at ShowStoppers @ CES2022





London, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/-Omdia Technical Analyst Wins Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ CES2022

London, January 10, 2022 Global Research Leader Omdia, https: //omdia.tech.informa.com/ Analysts Today at CES ShowStoppers, https: //www.showstoppers.com/ at the Omdia Innovation Awards We announced the winners. Press event during the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Analysts evaluate new home appliances and home entertainment, smart homes and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity products introduced at ShowStoppers at Win Hotel & Casino on January 5, 2022. did.

Paul Gagnon, Senior Director of Research for Home Appliances and ProAV at Omdia, congratulates all notable innovations at this event. The level of innovation we witnessed at this year’s Show Stoppers was extraordinary. Choosing a leader in each category has always been a big challenge, but the winners have shown the highest level of vision and creativity in the products that are on the market today and make a profit.

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards recognize the ingenuity and innovation that companies and products have demonstrated at ShowStoppers @CES. This year’s awards recognize the most innovative products in these categories.

Home Entertainment Picoo, https: //www.picoo.com/, Picoo is an outdoor gaming console where kids can actively run, jump and play together outdoors, caused by excessive screen time Helps to reverse the loss of energy and isolation; for VX1755 portable monitors designed for mobile PCs and console games: Viewsonic, https: //www.viewsonic.com/, for Timberline: Smart Home & Robotics GAF Energy, https: //www.gaf.energy/ Solar Energy Single, the world’s first nailable solar single. Mobility SOLO Secure, https: //www.solosecure.com/, for SOLO blades, a self-defense device that works only with biometrics. Fitness, Health, Wellbeing Biospectal, https: //www.biospectal.com/, for Biospectal OptiBP for iOS and Biodisc, all-in-one blood pressure monitors and smartphones and other connected mobile devices in clinics, hospitals and workplaces , A surveillance platform that extends to the home. o The runner-up in this category is Kokoon Technology, https: //kokoon.io/, and Nightbuds are the world’s thinnest in-ear headphones for side sleepers. o Prestigious references in this category include eMed, https: //www.emed. .com /, for a digital point of care platform that will revolutionize the healthcare industry with an unprecedented home-based rapid testing solution. Jabra, https: //www.jabra.com/, Jabra Enhance Plus Medical grade auditory earphones to improve conversations, music and calls. Opteev Technologies, https: //virawarn.com/, Freedom by Vira Warm, the world’s first affordable COVID-19 detector. And Virility Medical, https: //www.virilitymedical.com/, vPatch, the world’s first clinically proven wearable skin patch scientifically designed to delay ejaculation. Productivity for OWC mini stacks OWC, https: //owc.com/ STX storage and Thunderbolt expansion system. For Jabra, https: //www.jabra.com/, Jabra PanaCast 20 for AI-enabled personal video conferencing. In honor of Air-Clenz Systems (https://www.air-clenz.com/), I mentioned the Air-Clenz Computer Monitor and Laptop System. It captures and purifies potential viruses, pollutants, and pollutants from the workplace air.

The judges are well-known Omdia analysts such as:

Paul Gagneon, Senior Research Director | Home Appliances and ProAVPaul Gray, Senior Research Manager | Home Devices Kenpark, Senior Research Manager | TV & ProAVNina Rao, Research Analyst | Consumer Electronics Gerrit Schneemann, Principal Analyst | Smartphone

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. Omdia operates clients in more than 120 countries and provides market-critical data, analytics, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was founded in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. At the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia forms part of the wider Informa Tech community, with 4 million professional research methods focused on enterprise IT, AI, the Internet of Things, and telecommunications service providers. Reaching more than just technical decision makers, influential people, and practitioners. , Cyber ​​security, components and devices, media and entertainment, government and manufacturing.

For more information on Omdia, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/.

Stay connected to Omdia on Facebook, https: //www.facebook.com/OmdiaHQ. LinkedIn, https: //www.linkedin.com/company/omdia/; Twitter, https: //twitter.com/Omdiahq; and YouTube, https: //www.youtube.com/channel/UCtCb-gFkW_Qc1St8R6WLB1A.

In its 26th year, ShowStoppers (https://www.showstoppers.com/) is a global leader in the production of press and business events across the United States, Europe and Asia. Each event will feature product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and executives. Industry leaders, innovators and start-ups generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brands and showcase to open new markets.

ShowStoppers hosts official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB. Partnership with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC. Events are held at CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other trade shows. ShowStoppers TV streams online and broadcasts live press events and conferences every month.

For more information on how you and your company meet directly at ShowStoppers press events and online at ShowStoppersTV, see Lauren Merel (mailto: lauren @ showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068) or Dave Leon (mailto). ) Please contact us. : Dave @ showstoppers.com, + 1845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto: sl @ showstoppers.com, + 1310-936-8530.

January 10, 2022, Greenwich Mean Time 14:30

