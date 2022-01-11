COVID Test Desert-Santa Barbara Independence





The United States is not equipped to accommodate COVID-19 (Health Affairs) as spending on prevention is flat or declining.

We picked up our son at Union Station in Los Angeles on December 21st, after a 2.5-day flygskam train trip from the University of Michigan. Then we headed for a few days of desert hiking and bird watching. On the way, he had a mild cold on the train.

Early that night we arrived at Desert Hot Springs. I knew what to do when he said he was a little crowded in his chest. I looked for a COVID-19 rapid test. sold out. The first pharmacy cashier said he would be back in a few days. I found BinaxNOWCOVID-19 Antigen Self-Test (Abbott) at another pharmacy and went back to our motel to test him. It was negative. Knowing that rapid testing does not always detect COVID, I searched the internet for a place to have him tested for PCR. Internet results were dominated by the COVID Clinic at Palm Springs Airport. After reading, they said the clinic would offer a free patient diagnostic COVID-19 PCR test for eligible insureds, uninsured, and undocumented patients.

Arrived shortly after the airport COVID Clinic opened on December 22nd. After waiting 30 minutes on the drive-up line, and then another 30 minutes, I walked in front of the line and found a small sign. I said only by reservation. The people who lead people to their tests have confirmed that we need to go online and sign up, and when we make a promise and go in front of the car line, we I didn’t want to pay for $ 299 in 3 hours or I was able to get results in 3 days.

As we got out of the car, stopped, connected, and were looking for a place to sign up for the PCR test, an old pickup truck parked beside the road had a sign that says Free COVID Test. there was. I suspected that only two people were lined up, so I sent my son to check it. They were from SOSYES in San Diego County. They took a picture of his student ID and driver’s license, coughed him, spit it into a vial, labeled it, put it in a cooler box, and said it would take a couple of days.

After driving with the windows closed due to the storm, I returned to Santa Barbara three days later. On December 24th, he received a text message from SOSYES stating that he was PCR positive and a photo of his test results.

My wife and I were completely vaccinated, boosted, and asymptomatic, but were heavily exposed to him for five days before the PCR returned. So I didn’t want to miss a chance, so I looked up where to get the PCR on Christmas Eve. The county health department website has taken us to LHI.care. The next available date was December 27th at Goreta in the direct relief parking lot.

When arriving for testing, he said the handwritten signature was closed due to lack of staff and listed 800 numbers to call to change the schedule. We called and after waiting 20 minutes, we were told that the Goreta test station was closed due to Truckee’s 10-inch snow. LHI.care said no reservations were available in South Santa Barbara County until at least the end of the second week of January (when the booking calendar ended). They discovered that tests were available in Ventura on December 30, but advised that the results would take another five days due to the flood of test requests. We gave up knowing that the PCR results were too late to shorten the 10-day quarantine.

What we wanted to know was (1) whether there was a COVID and (2) whether it was infected.

On December 28, an FDA statement suggested a problem. Early data suggest that rapid testing can detect Omicron variants, but may be less sensitive. Studies from the COVID-19 Sports and Society Working Group are closer and conclude that most patients with Omicron were infected for several days before being detected by rapid testing. A South African study concludes that for PCR, saliva samples are more accurately valuable than nasal samples for detecting Omicron infections.

In the meantime, the CDC changed its recommendations for fully vaccinated people, allowing me and my wife to leave the quarantine because we had never developed symptoms.

According to a Health Affairs survey, national health care spending (mainly for treatment services) increased by 4.3% between 2008 and 2018, while state government spending and public health spending increased statistically significantly. Was not seen.

To do this, you need to support county preventive services and nonprofits that provide free and convenient preventive and early diagnostic services such as SOSYES.

Daniel B. Fishbein, MD, is a retired captain of the United States Public Health Service.

