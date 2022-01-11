“We haven’t asked Apple to make iMessage available on Android,” he said, as Google Exec is pushing for RCS adoption.





For the past few years, Google has been pushing for a new communication protocol called Rich Communication Services (RCS) designed to replace the current SMS standard. RCS provides support for high resolution photos and videos, audio messages, larger file sizes, improved encryption and more.

For the past few months, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s Senior Vice President of Android, has been trying to publicly convince Apple to adopt RCS support. Over the weekend, he returned to Twitter to talk about Apple’s lack of RCS support. iMessages.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal published an article about a teenager with an iPhone expelling a companion who has an Android phone with a “green bubble” chat message. Lockheimer tweeted this story, accusing Apple of selling products using “comrade pressure and bullying,” and Apple has implemented RCS to implement messaging issues that exist between iPhone and Android users. He said he could solve some of them.

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn — Rockheimer Hiroshi (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

Today, Rockheimer tweeted again to provide an explanation for the statement that caused considerable controversy on Twitter. According to Lockheimer, Google “doesn’t require Apple to make iMessage available on Android,” the company simply wants Apple to “support the latest messaging industry standards, also known as RCS.”

I didn’t ask Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We asked Apple to support the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards with iMessage, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards. — Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

Lockheimer’s Twitter thread provides a list of reasons why Apple should adopt RCS, including cross-platform open verification and input indicators, 1: 1 message protection between Android and iPhone users, and improved group text messages. I have.

SMS has evolved and is better. You can see read receipts, input indicators, better groups, secure 1: 1 messages (groups coming soon) and more. This new standard is called RCS and is currently available. — Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

“Supporting RCS improves the experience for both iOS and Android users,” Lockheimer said. “Yes, RCS also improves the experience and privacy of iOS users.” By not adopting RCS, Apple “suppresses the industry” and has the best possible messaging for both iPhone and Android customers. We are making interactions unavailable.

Lockheimer has terminated the Twitter thread, saying that Google is pleased to be able to “work with Apple” to achieve RCS interoperability. This is what he said before.

Apple is the last major RCS holdout, as US carriers, including Verizon, AT & T, and T-Mobile, are already beginning to adopt RCS support for Android devices. Apple’s position is still unclear, as Apple hasn’t commented in either way on whether it plans to add RCS support in the future.

