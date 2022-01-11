2022 CES Innovation for Accountants





The World’s Largest Consumer Electronics Trade Fair (CES) will be in Las Vegas from January 4-7, 2022, in a hybrid format that allows both on-site and streaming announcements designed to promote the latest innovations. came back.

Over 50,000 people participated directly due to the implementation of the Hyper COVID protocol (essential vaccines, self-diagnosis kits, face masks, extended booth intervals, medical facilities, etc.). Over three days, we’ve built up 71,200 Fitbit steps to cover over 1.8 million square feet of showfloors, 2,200 exhibitors, and numerous on-site presentations and virtual announcements. While numerous innovations and busts attend the annual gadget session, here are some highlights from last week that have influenced accountants.

ASUS ZenBook Fold OLED: With an amazingly vibrant OLED (super clear!) Screen, the ASUS Fold has 17 tablets (also available in book mode), 17 laptop screens with an ultra-thin Bluetooth keyboard, or 3 as a mini. It plays two roles. -Laptop with the bottom half showing the touch keyboard on the display. The two panels on the screen are either one continuous display or two independent displays that can be integrated with Apple or Android smartphones to duplicate phone displays and interoperability. This was a trend many developers added this year.

DELL XPS 13 Plus: As far as I can remember, the Dell XPS is our favorite CES laptop and has always pushed the boundaries of innovation. This year, Dell was one of the first companies to integrate Intel’s 12th generation processors into PCs, expanding individual key sizes to eliminate traditional gaps between keyboard keys. Dell also hid the touchpad by integrating it with a very smooth-looking wristpad, but if you don’t know where to start / stop, it can be difficult to use the touchpad feature effectively. There is a sex (external mouse may be better). Dell has also abolished the earphone jack and replaced it with two USB slots, so users will need to use Bluetooth / wireless or an adapter if they want to use the earphones. These changes and the increased weight of this design have made Dell one of our favorite top PC spots of the year.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3: The latest CPAFMA survey shows a significant percentage of companies migrating to 17 laptops. The latest ThinkBook integrates eight LCD tablets that can be used as notepads, using the traditional free space on either side of the keyboard. Numeric keypad, chat, mirroring your smartphone, or launching a frequently used application (Magic Launcher). This was one of the most interesting design innovations released for CES this year.

ASUS ZenScreen Mobile Display: ASUS MB169B + has been a popular mobile display among clients of CPA companies for the past few years, and ASUS continues with new features built into the ZenScreen line, such as the 15OLED version and the 15.6Go version. I have an advantage. -With a large battery and wireless connection to your smartphone, finding an electric socket is an option!

ViewSonic Mobile Display: The ViewSonics 17 mobile game monitor (left) was the focus of attention at this year’s CES Showstoppers event, but what caught the accountant’s eye was the prototype 15.6 OLED with a stand on the right. It was a monitor. The photo below (tagged as VP16-OLED) allows you to see more at eye level. These screens come with two USB Type-C slots, a mini HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack (which may make up for the shortfall of the Dell XPS 13 Plus!).

NexPad: Another display that caught our eye in PEPCOMs Digital Experience was the NexPad, which can turn a smartphone into a tablet, but a laptop with an integrated stand for placement on top of a laptop display. It also acts as an extended screen (often) better suited for use with video calls! ).

VUZIX Smartglasses: Smartglasses / Augmented Reality era to help you monitor your audit inventory? Only the time is known, but Vuzix is ​​a candidate for blade and shield design. The latter model is integrated with Verizons 5G cellular capabilities for live broadcasting over digital cellular networks.

Samsung Freestyle: Okay, this may be a range of accounting technology, but this mini-projector with built-in speakers and lighting was one of the coolest innovations I’ve found at this year’s CES show. Plug it in, stream the content, point it at the wall, and the keystone / angle will automatically adjust to project a clearly visible image. I think the marketing department can enjoy using any of these at a company’s recruitment or mixer event, or even show off the company’s technical acuity when presenting suggestions to clients.

Here is a summary of our favorite accounting innovations at this year’s CES.

Roman H. Kepczyk, CPA.CITP, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt are Directors of Corporate Technology Strategy at Right Networks and work exclusively with accounting firms for tax, audit, management, and client. Optimize internal production workflows within the accounting and advisory services area. ..

