Cart.com buys Dallas-based FB Flurry to triple the fulfillment footprint and enable next-day delivery to the majority of the U.S. »Dallas innovates





FB Flurry, a Dallas-based technology and DTC (consumer) fulfillment company, has been acquired by Cart.com, an Austin-based end-to-end e-commerce software and service provider.

Omair Tariq, CEO and co-founder of Cart.com, said: statement.

Under this agreement, customers will not be interrupted while Flurrys has a team of more than 400 employees joining Cart.com and accessing Cart.com’s suite of software and services. The company said.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Dallas serial entrepreneur Jeffdisk founded FB Flurry in 2018 and sees the match against the fast-growing Texas company as good. Cart.com raised more than $ 140 million last year in less than 12 months and made a national headline by adopting Amazon / Shopify in the e-commerce world, a spokeswoman told Dallas Innovates. I told you.

Business integration and expansion

The agreement will soon triple the footprint of Cart.com’s fulfillment support center to 2 million square feet, providing next-day delivery access to most parts of the United States.

FB Flurry also brings advanced technology and data-driven operational support to Cart.com’s e-commerce platform, analytics, and marketing services. The addition of FB Flurry means that the cart platform has processed more than $ 3 billion in total commodity value over the last 12 months, the company said.

Launched in 2018, FB Flurry distributes over 35 million product units annually from four fulfillment centers in Texas, Utah and New Jersey. Flurrys tech supports top DTC brand customers with over 50,000 product listings, handles over $ 500 million annual shipments, intelligent routing and full spectrum phone, chat, email, and social media for brands. Providing customer care services from a featured center

FB Fully was selected as Top 3 PL

The company was named Top 3PL (Top Third Party Logistics Service) by a multi-channel merchant in 2022.

“To support today’s top e-commerce brands, we need an end-to-end operational support system that covers the entire customer journey. FB Flurry understands that for fulfillment, customer support, strategic planning, and more. We’ve built an amazingly large amount of support networks that span, “says Cart.coms Tariq.

Tariq and the leadership team fully share a customer-centric vision, says Zisk of FB Flurry. “They are passionate about creating breakthrough end-to-end solutions for today’s online sellers. Join FB Flurry to join that mission and meet the needs of DTC brands across the country. I was excited to scale up. “

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

