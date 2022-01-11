iPhone 13 Pro or Pixel 6 Pro: Which phone has the best camera?





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Google Pixel 6 Pro’s attractive design, solid processor performance, and easy-to-use Android 12 software won the coveted CNET Editors’ Choice Award. Some even call for new Google phones that are surprisingly more exciting than the iPhone 13. But when it comes to photography, which one is the most reigning? As a professional photographer, I’m impressed with the Pixel 6 Pro’s triple rear camera system, which is extremely good at capturing great images day and night and providing amazing zoom skills with a 4x telephoto lens. I received it.

However, competition in the field of photography is fierce, and the iPhone 13 Pro, like the Pixel 6 Pro, also has a great system with a standard ultra-wide-angle telephoto camera lens.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best mobile phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Read more: Camera phone ideal for 2022

To see which one would take the better picture, I armed both phones and headed across Edinburgh. All images in this work were taken in JPEG format using the default camera app. For more information, check out the cameras that take better pictures with the Pixel 6 Pro compared to the Pixel 6.

Pixel 6 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The golden color of the leaves is beautifully captured on both phones, with a rich blue sky behind. There is little to choose between them. But if I was super critical, I think the Pixel 6 Pro’s white balance made the tree trunks warmer, orange, and a little better looking.

Pixel 6 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Both phones have done a great job again to capture this complex scene in bright skies and shaded areas. The iPhone shots are more subdued in color, but the Pixel shots are shallower and give the scene a bit of an HDR look. The iPhone image definitely looks more natural than the Pixel’s vibrant approach, but choosing which one is better is primarily a matter of taste here.

Pixel 6 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Great color and exposure from both phones here. Pixel’s is my personal favorite white balance side touch warmer.

Pixel 6 Pro, super wide-angle lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, super wide-angle lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The Pixel 6 Pro’s shots with ultra-wide lenses have gorgeous colors and spot-on exposure, but the iPhone’s view is much wider, stuffing much of the scene into the frame. The Pixel is certainly wider than the main lens, but the focal length can be limited if you like to shoot skyscrapers in the city or skyscrapers towering overhead.

Pixel 6 Pro, Telephoto Lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telescope lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Some Pixel 6 Pros lack a wide-angle lens, but I’ll make up for it with a telephoto lens. Offering an excellent 4x zoom lens, the Pixel offers a much closer view than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 3x zoom. I really enjoy using that extra zoom range to find a unique photo composition on the go.

Pixel 6 Pro, Telephoto Lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telescope lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Both telephoto cameras captured great images here, but the Pixel’s additional zoom length really allowed the frame to be filled with a beautiful large tree. As you saw on the main camera, the Pixel’s telephoto also brightens the shadows considerably. This doesn’t always suit your taste, but I think it works here.

Pixel 6 Pro, Telephoto Lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, telescope lens

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Both are great images, but you can see them closer with the additional zoom of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

With their main camera, both phones captured gorgeous images here. I personally like the look of the iPhone. It has a slightly warmer color cast that complements the evening setting. The Pixel seems to have tried to counter the evening tones with a cooler white balance.

Pixel 6 Pro, night mode, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, night mode, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Both phones can take great pictures even at midnight by using long exposures and AI to keep the images beautiful and crisp. In this shot, both images are bright and crisp, so there is little priority between the two phones.

Pixel 6 Pro, night mode, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, night mode, main camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The iPhone did a better job here. It’s not very bright, but the details from the two light sources are good, the contrast is high, and the flare is low.

Pixel 6 Pro, night mode, main camera, 100% crop

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, night mode, main camera, 100% crop

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

When cropped to 100% on the same image, it’s very clear that the iPhone 13 Pro’s Night Mode produced sharper, crisper shots with better contrast.

Pixel 6, night mode, ultra wide camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, night mode, ultra-wide camera

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The Pixel 6 Pro’s ultra-wide night mode shots aren’t as sharp as the iPhone, but they’re brighter and better in color. In particular, the orange streetlight on the left side of the frame looks bright red in the iPhone image.

Pixel 6 Pro, night mode, telescope

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 13 Pro, night mode, telescope

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The story is the same with a telephoto camera. The Pixel shots are bright, but not as sharp as the iPhone shots. It’s really impressive that mobile phones can take such good pictures at night, and they are definitely at the top of the night mode images. If you’re considering which smartphone to get based solely on night mode, you’ll need to ask yourself whether you need a bright image on the Pixel 6 Pro or a crisp image on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Personally, I think the iPhone 13 Pro won the night mode test, but the Pixel 6 Pro is at the top everywhere else. Its 4x telephoto zoom was great and I loved some of the more artistic images I could get with it. The Pixel’s main camera leans a bit more saturated than the iPhone, but it provides gorgeous, skimpy images that everyone wants to share on social feeds.

Of course, the iPhone 13 Pro has a wide field of view for its ultra-wide-angle lens, so many people may like it. This is another advantage for the iPhone.

Overall, it’s almost impossible to think of one phone as much better than the other. Both have great cameras, so you have to choose between Android and iOS, not just based on the quality of the camera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/iphone-13-pro-vs-pixel-6-pro-which-phone-has-the-best-camera/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos