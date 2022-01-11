After ruining Android messaging, Google says iMessage is too powerful





Google went to Twitter this weekend and complained that iMessage was too influential for today’s kids. The company responded to a report from The Wall Street Journal detailing the lock-in and social pressures Apple’s walled yard is causing among teens in the United States. While iMessage brands text from iPhone users with a blue background to provide additional functionality, text from Android phones is branded green and has only basic SMS functionality. According to the article, “teens and college students are afraid of the expulsion of porcelain pieces associated with green text. Social pressure is obvious and reports of being disfellowshipped or identified after switching from the iPhone. There is also. ” Google clearly feels this is a problem.

“IMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying,” the official Android Twitter account wrote. “Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry.” Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer said, “Apple’s iMessage lock-in has been documented.” It’s a strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for companies that have fairness with humanity as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. increase.”

The “solution” that Google is promoting here is RCS, a rich communication service. This is the GSMA standard since 2008 and is gradually gaining attention as an upgrade to SMS. RCS adds typing indicators, user presence, and better image sharing to carrier messaging. However, because it was a carrier standard 14 years ago, it lacks many of the features needed for modern messaging services, such as end-to-end encryption and support for non-telephone devices. Google tries to band-aid aging standards with its “Google Messaging” client, but the result is many clunky solutions that aren’t as good as modern messaging services.

Since RCS replaced SMS, Google has campaigned to get the industry to upgrade. After years of protests, all US aircraft carriers are on board and have some support among international aircraft carriers. The biggest holdout is Apple, which only supports SMS via iMessage.

Advertisement Enlarge / A description of the green and blue bubbles from Apple’s website.

Apple

Apple hasn’t publicly discontinued the idea of ​​adding RCS to iMessage, but Epicv. Thanks to the documentation revealed in Apple’s proceedings, we can see that iMessage lock-in is considered a valuable weapon. Introducing RCS to iMessage to facilitate communication with Android users only helps weaken Apple’s walled yard, and the company says it doesn’t want it.

In the United States, the iPhone is more popular with younger adults than ever before. As the Wall Street Journal points out, “40% of US consumers use the iPhone, but more than 70% of consumers between the ages of 18 and 24 are iPhone users.” , Admits Apple has locked in with an app like iMessage for this success.

Reap what you sow

Google clearly sees iMessage’s popularity as a problem, and the company hopes Apple will change its mindset about RCS with this publicly embarrassing campaign. It’s a funny idea to give Google advice on messaging strategies, because Google is probably the least reliable tech company when it comes to messaging services. If your company really wants to do something about iMessage, you should try to compete with it.

As detailed in a recent 25,000-word article, Google’s messaging history is one of continuous product launches and outages. No department is actually “in charge” of messaging, either because it’s not product-focused or because it has a top-down obligation from Google’s CEO. As a result, the company has released 13 heartfelt messaging products since iMessage was launched in 2011. ..

Messaging is important, and even if you can’t monetize it directly, major messaging apps bring real tangible benefits to your ecosystem. The rest of the industry was understood a few years ago. Facebook paid $ 22 billion to buy WhatsApp in 2014, increasing the app from 450 million users to 2 billion users. In addition to Facebook Messenger, Facebook has two major messaging platforms today, especially internationally. Salesforce will pay Slack $ 27 billion in 2020, and Chinese messaging app Tencent’s WeChat will have 1.2 billion users and annual revenue of $ 5.5 billion. Snapchat has a market capitalization of up to $ 67 billion and Telegram has a $ 40 billion valuation from investors. Google continues to experiment with ideas in this market, but never invests close to its competitors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/01/after-ruining-android-messaging-google-says-imessage-is-too-powerful/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos