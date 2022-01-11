Broadcom software accelerates innovation and growth





By Andy Nallappan, Chief Technology Officer and Software Business Operations Officer at Broadcom Software

Today’s leading multinationals face the daunting task of delivering a powerful customer experience, accelerating growth through new services, optimizing efficiency and protecting everything. In many cases, the teams that lead these initiatives are separated from each other. Multinationals need to transform the way they do business, struggling to manage costs, connect initiatives, and drive their business.

Broadcom Software has partnered with Google Cloud to deliver cloud-first software at speed, scale and efficiency. We are building a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading business-critical infrastructure and security software, including AIOps, cybersecurity, valuestream management, DevOps, mainframes, and payment security. Google’s software modernizes, optimizes and protects the world’s most complex hybrid environments, and Google Cloud is a trusted partner on this journey.

We knew that in order to reach our goal of providing the best enterprise software in the industry, we needed to standardize our offering of a broad portfolio of solutions.

Enable Kubernetes orchestration to enable containerized environments that transform products into cloud-friendly

We worked with Google to modernize and transform our products and move to Google Cloud Platform.

Customer benefits

Through our partnership with Google Cloud, this SaaS Transformation Initiative offers our customers many benefits and benefits, including:

Time to realize value. Improved performance with cloud-native software. More resilient and stable network infrastructure. The best user experience possible.

We are very proud to announce that Broadcom won the Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award in 2021. In addition, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner for 10 of the 10 largest global leaders in the major industries. The Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award serves as a test of our strategic direction, ensuring that our software portfolio enables the scalability, agility, and security of the world’s largest global enterprise.

Google Cloud is a trusted partner on Broadcom Software’s digital transformation journey, and we are honored to recognize their innovative thinking, outstanding technology, and transformation. The award is based on a strategic partnership announced earlier this year to deliver Broadcom’s security and enterprise software portfolio through Google Cloud’s trusted global infrastructure.

About the author:

Andy Nallappan is Broadcom Software’s Chief Technology Officer and Software Business Operations Officer. He oversees DevOps, SaaS platform and operations, and marketing for the Software Business unit within Broadcom.

