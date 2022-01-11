Google is reportedly working on a transfer from a media tap on Android 13.





Android 12L hasn’t been officially released yet, but it still doesn’t prevent Google from working on its next major release, Android 13 (internal codenamed “Tiramisu”). We’ve already covered some of the features we’re currently working on in Android 13, but we’ve released more details about the possibility of changing the “tap to transfer” feature of media playback.

Android police shared a possible Google UI demo mockup of new features in Android 13. It is labeled the “Media TTT” workflow and the “TTT” part is for “tap to transfer”. The screenshot shows a small message at the top of the display. This message is displayed as “Play in demo” in one image and “Play in demo” in the other image. The latter pop-up is probably in case you accidentally approach the speaker and don’t want to start playing music,[元に戻す]There is also a button.

No details are available other than those shown in the screenshot above. This feature may work similar to the “Audio Handoff” feature of Apple’s HomePod smart speakers. This feature allows you to bring your iPhone or iPod Touch closer to your HomePod and set the speaker as an output. This feature uses a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but it’s not clear which mechanism Google will use when this feature is actually built into Android 13. Google can add this to Android’s Chromecast feature or incorporate it into standard Bluetooth wireless audio. , Or both. It is unknown which technology this feature uses to share files.

Given the same schedule as the previous year, Android 13 is likely to begin rolling out this fall, with developer previews and beta releases in the coming months. Android 12L is expected to arrive by the end of the first quarter of 2022. This is possible at any time from now until March 31st. Android 12 is still slowly being rolled out to mobile phones and tablets. For example, Sony has just started updating its device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/android-13-tap-to-transfer/

