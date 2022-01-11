CSIT Announces $ 1.5 Million in Second Round of Clean Tech Seed Grant Pilot Program





The latest funding round will make up to $ 75,000 available to companies driving clean tech R & D in New Jersey on January 10, 2022.

The New Jersey Science and Technology Innovation Commission (CSIT) plans to launch $ 1.5 million in the second round of the Clean Techseed Granted Pilot Program later this month. Funds awarded through the program will help accelerate clean technology development and innovation by facilitating research and development (R & D) within the state’s clean technology startup community. CSIT has developed the program in collaboration with the Public Utility Commission (NJBPU) and the New Jersey Bureau of Economic Development (NJEDA). This application will be available from January 24th at http://www.njeda.com/csit.

The Clean Tech Seed Grant Pilot Program provides grants for R & D activities to very early clean technology companies based in New Jersey. These grants help clean technology-focused companies continue to work towards the proof-of-concept and prototyping stages. At this point, it’s easier to attract outside investors and, in some cases, start making money. Specifically, this program develops or develops clean technologies aimed at recapturing or avoiding greenhouse gas and / or reference pollutant emissions, or enabling such avoidance or recapture. Fund the project you are testing. The following technical areas are covered by the program: Chemicals / Advanced Materials, Energy Distribution / Storage, Energy Efficiency, Energy Generation, Green Building, Transportation, Waste Disposal, and Water and Agriculture.

This latest round will offer twice as much money as was available in the first round of the Clean Tech Seed Grant Pilot Program. Through its first round of program last year, CSIT awarded 10 companies a total of nearly $ 750,000 across the state.

Judith Chefto, executive director of CSIT, said start-ups within the clean technology industry in New Jersey are immeasurably influencing the world. In the last round, we received applications from a wide range of companies across this important sector and look forward to further supporting younger companies entering the global market for commercialization.

CSIT will host an information webinar on January 26th, including a walkthrough of the Clean Tech Seed Grant Program Round 2 application. Registration information can be found here. A recorded version of the webinar and a copy of the materials presented will be available on the CSIT web page after the event.

Applications can be submitted from 10:00 am on January 24th and will be accepted until 5:00 pm on March 21st. As with the first round of the program, qualified applicants can receive up to $ 75,000 in grants through Round 2 Clean Tech. Seed Grant Pilot Program. Funding is provided through NJBPU’s Clean Energy Program.

NJBPU is proud to work with CSIT and NJEDA partners to fund SMEs throughout the state to pave the way for the future of clean energy. By providing this very early funding, we are laying the groundwork for these companies to thrive in the Garden State and achieve Governor Phil Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

All applicants for the Clean Tech Seed Grant program have a minimum Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 2 (Applied Research) to a maximum TRL 7 (Full-scale Prototype System Demonstrated in Related Environments). Must be in between. Based on the definition of the Ministry of Energy. Applicants must use the tools included in the application portal’s technical proposal attachment to determine their TRL score.

The additional eligibility criteria require applicants to:

Being authorized and in good condition to do business in New Jersey, as evidenced by the current New Jersey tax certificate. There is at least one full-time employee (working 35 hours a week), including the founder, and at least one employee spends 50% of the time on the proposed project. Has more than 50% of the work done by employees in New Jersey, including founders and contractors (35 hours per week on a full-time basis). Over 50% of employees, including founders / contractors, live in New Jersey or pay tax withholding. Previous third-party funding for life is less than $ 2 million ($ 2,000,000) (excluding government grants). Sales in the previous calendar year were less than $ 500,000 ($ 500,000).

All applications from companies located in the Opportunity Zone, eligible census zones, minority or female-owned companies, or companies with technology from the University of New Jersey are eligible for bonus points in terms of scoring criteria. At least one award is reserved for applicants who are a female-owned company certified by New Jersey, and one award is reserved for minority-owned applicants certified by New Jersey.

70% of the first round winners of the Clean Tech Seed Grant program are companies in the Opportunity Zone, eligible census zones, minority or female-owned companies, and / or companies with technology from New Jersey University. was.

NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan, under the leadership of Governor Murphy’s, is taking a government-wide approach to his goal of making New Jersey 100% clean energy by 2050. We are building a fair green economy. Our powerful program suite positions us to foster an ever-growing number of clean technology companies in the state.

In addition to the Clean Tech Seed Grant Program, Sullivan designed New Jersey’s upcoming Green Fund, New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJZIP), and Clean Tech R & D Voucher Program to support early clean companies. Quoted as an initiative. Technology sector.

In January 2020, Governor Murphy announced the state’s Energy Master Plan. The plan outlines key strategies for achieving the administrative goal of 100% clean energy by 2050. Government agencies will develop a state-wide clean energy plan to shift away from energy production that contributes to climate change. The Energy Master Plan shows how to revitalize the clean technology economy through workforce training, investment in clean energy knowledge development, and world-class R & D growth.

