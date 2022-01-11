Three points from Siemplify’s acquisition of Google Clouds





The Google corporate logo and the Google Cloud logo will be located outside the Google Germany office in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2021. Today’s columnist, Query.AI’s Andrew Maloney, says Google Clouds’ recent acquisition of Siepmplify marks the end of a stand-alone, pure SOA vendor. (Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Last week, Google Cloud announced the acquisition of Israel’s leading security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, Siemplify, to make the New Year so exciting. On the surface, the acquisition looks easy. With Siemplify, Google Cloud can provide the latest threat management stack, as Sunil Potti, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud Security, says security analysts can help security analysts solve complex incidents in an easy-to-use way.

But beyond the surface, this acquisition brings the following to the SOAR market:

Announcing the end of a pure standalone SOAR vendor.

Siemplify is just a handful of the remaining standalone SOAR vendors, and now shallow pools are even more sparse. Today, there are not enough addressable markets for businesses to sustain themselves. What’s more, user recruitment has been delayed and great effort is required to achieve value. For this reason, SOAR feature sets are often integrated into larger cyber security ecosystems in a manner very similar to User Behavior Analysis (UBA) technology integrated with security information and event management (SIEM) systems. I understand.

With few standalone SOAR vendors left, we need to follow in the footsteps of Google Clouds to see if Microsoft is making a similar acquisition. The company purchased Hexadite in 2017. This may have already provided Microsoft with what it needs to compete with the SOAR feature. Alternatively, you may choose one of the few remaining standalone SOAR providers, such as Swimlane.

Solidify the divergence of the SOAR market.

SOAR technology failed to fulfill its original promise to automate the human element of security investigations by taking over the orchestration and response to threats and incidents. In reality, there are few security issues with end-to-end predictability with binary results. This was a major driving force for SOAR, failing to respond to this hype, further weakening the standalone market and leading to a divergence in SOAR functionality.

Initially, SOAR vendors focused on threat prediction and automated response. However, given the challenges organizations have experienced, many SOAR providers focus on enhancing data and automating contextual collection of data (based on alerts or events) and what’s happening to Tier 1 analysts. We have turned around to provide you with the information you need to better understand. That is, they are currently focusing on data orchestration rather than autoresponders. Siemplifys SOAR technology works with this switch, and the acquisition by Google Cloud validates new directions for the market.

It demonstrates the importance of considering security as an ecosystem.

The need for a security ecosystem examines why organizations need a data integration layer. In 2018, Google Cloud will invest in Chronicle security analytics and threat intelligence services to integrate Siemplifys SOAR technology into the platform. The acquisition of Siemplify further demonstrates that vendors need to have integration capabilities that go beyond their technology if they want to provide their customers with meaningful security solutions. And this then reveals two very important lessons.

First, organizations with effective security architectures, platforms, and strategies see security as a collaborative ecosystem rather than a set of independently working point solutions. Second, the only way to bring all these heterogeneous security tools together as an ecosystem is to implement an integration layer that acts as a data hub.

And this brings me to my last point. When it comes to security investigations, we need to go beyond a universal data centralization approach. This has always been a high goal, not possible with today’s complex and siled security architectures. Organizations need to modernize their operations to handle distributed distributed data from a variety of tools and platforms.

While Google Clouds’ acquisition of Siemplify can be categorized as a $ 500 million transaction, it provides valuable insights into the current and future state of the SOAR market. Larger vendors will continue to buy smaller, niche players, so security teams will use the latest approaches to the security ecosystem to make security investigations easier, faster, and more effective. It’s important to know your ultimate goal.

Andrew Maloney, Co-founder and COO of Query.AI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmagazine.com/perspective/cloud-security/three-takeaways-from-google-clouds-acquisition-of-siemplify The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos