Google Exec Encourages Apple to Adopt RCS





Do Android and iPhone users share a messaging platform? Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Again, people are discussing how Apple doesn’t work well on Android devices. Now, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president overseeing Android, is entrusting Apple with the fight against the green bubble and urging companies to adopt new text messaging standards that facilitate cross-platform communication.

On Saturday, Rockheimer tweeted that Apple’s Walled Gardens around iMessage is a documented strategy, and despite marketing focused on humanity and fairness, the company has been pressured and bullied by peers. He added that he sells products using it.

Lockheimer specifically pointed out how Apple could support Rich Communication Services (RCS), but chose not to support it. After many years of the Crusades, messaging standards have effectively integrated all Android devices into one text messaging platform. All three major carriers in the United States support RCS. Just as Apple Messages are standard on all Apple devices, they are available by default from the Google Messages app, which is standard on all Android devices. In fact, Apple is the final ploy to standardize RCS across mobile platforms.

Today, Rockheimer denies that his tweet is a criticism of Apple’s refusal to bring iMessage to Android. Instead, he wants Apple to support RCS with iMessage, just as Apple supports the old SMS / MMS standard. He even offered to help Apple implement RCS, doubling the plea made late last year.

Lockheimer argues that Apple’s adoption of RCS will also allow more people to connect.

Rockheimer tweeted that phone number-based messaging is a fallback. If you want to contact someone but don’t know if that person is using the app xy or z, you can be confident that sending text (SMS) will work. Lockheimer’s long-standing support for mobile devices is probably why Apple first supported SMS.

Rockheimer is right. Supporting RCS improves the experience for both iOS and Android users. As a longtime Android user, you can encrypt conversations with loved ones who use your iPhone without using third-party apps, and receive video clips as intended from friends using Apple. became.

But Google has also been blamed for its disorganized messaging strategy for years. Google is currently running several messaging services such as Google Messages, Google Chat / Hangouts (depending on whether you switch it or not), and Google Voice. There are also messaging and chat features built into other Google apps such as Google Photos and Google Maps Business Messages, allowing you to chat with restaurant and shop owners.

Lockheimer was making money about one thing. Phone numbers are a universal way to find someone on a messaging platform. Apps such as Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp act as tier 2 and tier messaging platforms for the same people who communicate via text messaging. Also, if Google messages can’t perform tasks such as large video files or end-to-end encryption due to platform differences, my loved ones and I will use one of the above backups by default.

I’m not expecting Apple to adopt RCS. That’s because the company has little incentive to not mind trapping customers, which is annoying to Android friends.

Google recommends that you integrate all third and first parties to create a universal messaging solution that makes it easy for users to move between conversations. We’ve already heard that some of this universal usage will appear in Chrome OS phone apps later this year. Apple’s decision isn’t important because Google can improve Android by simplifying its own messaging app and giving it one-click access to all options.

