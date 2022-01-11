Midlothian ISD, Google Partner for Mental Health





A school district that provides student resources. Google will donate $ 100,000 to fund the two programs

Midlogian ISD and Google announced on Monday a $ 100,000 donation to the Midlogian ISD Education Foundation for Mental Health Services. With this funding, Midlothian ISD will be able to provide support and resources to students and families through two organizations, Mentors Care and Care Soles.

“We are proud to support Midlogian ISD and provide the resources needed for the health and well-being of students and their families,” said Kate Franco, Regional Head of Public Relations, Google’s Data Center. I am. “We know that an ongoing pandemic is hitting mental health, and our youth are no exception. Through investment in this community, students in need have access to support and resources. I want to be able to do it. “

MISD works with Mentors Care to provide consistent support for high school students who are unable or at risk of not graduating from high school. This organization provides mentors, tools, and resources to help students navigate the living environment that impedes academic success. These students face mental health-related challenges, either for themselves or for their families, and are connected to the external resources needed for mental health care. The goal of MISD is for 100% of the students participating in the program to graduate from high school.

MISD works with Care Solace to help students and their families navigate their mental health systems and find community-based care in a timely manner. Through Care Solace, students are assigned a case manager to help them match their individual needs with the appropriate services, schedule bookings, and coordinate with insurance companies.

“With Google’s support, students and their families will have access to mental health services from two organizations, Mentors Care and Care Soles,” said Dr. Joe Ann Fay, director of Midlothian ISD. “Our students have endured many challenges over the last two years. We promise to provide all the resources we can to encourage and support them during these years of transformation. increase.”

