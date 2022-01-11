vivo enhances its global presence with user-oriented innovations and strategic partnerships designed to inspire joy.





Throughout the year, vivo has played a central role in sponsoring the most beloved international sporting events, working with global partners to bring fun moments to our customer base around the world.

These are important milestones that marked the 2021 vivo journey.

Connecting with global consumers and partners

In 2021, we officially expanded our business to Peru, Czech Republic, Romania, Austria, Serbia and Mexico, adding a total of six new markets to the vivo Global Family. vivo has steadily expanded its global footprint to more than 60 countries and territories, successfully connecting with a wide range of customers through innovative products that meet the needs and budgets of diverse consumers.

According to Canalys, the world’s leading technology market analyst, vivo will maintain its growth momentum throughout 2021 and ranked fourth in the global smartphone market in the third quarter, with an impressive 10% market. I got a share. With a “more local and more global” strategy and customized products, Vivo continued to be the top three smartphone brands with market share in major overseas markets such as Philippines, Malaysia and India.

Based on vivo’s product and market localization strategy, the company has established seven production sites (including brand-certified manufacturing centers) in China, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and other regions to provide product insights. The annual production capacity of smartphones is about 200 million units. Teams of nine major regional markets. The vivo offline retail network is also expanding, with more than 380,000 sales and after-sales service centers worldwide.

Vivo’s dedication to providing a premium user experience has also led to significant expansion of the international digital ecosystem, with more than 120 million app store activations, 10.7 billion app downloads and more than 100 million monthly. Reaching vivo browser users.

In addition, vivo has implemented a strategic development plan to manage long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations with international partners. In 2021, vivo realized a strategic partnership with German optics company ZEISS, bringing breakthrough mobile imaging technology to vivo’s flagship smartphones. The strategic collaboration between vivo and ZEISS demonstrates the growing value of Vivo’s strong partnership.

Reach new milestones by pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation

Vivo and ZEISS have taken the cutting edge of professional mobile photography through 2021 with the idea of ​​putting photography features that were once only available to professional photographers into the hands of regular smartphone users. rice field.

Through its partnership with ZEISS, vivo has stepped up its commitment to redefining mobile photography by providing users with professional camera technology through the X-series. The first imaging system, co-designed by vivo and ZEISS, debuted in the vivo X60 series in early 2021. The X60 series combines ZEISS’s outstanding expertise in mobile imaging with vivo’s user-oriented innovations to fulfill the brand’s commitment to outstanding software and hardware capabilities. ..

Its successor, the X70 series, was launched worldwide in September and is equipped with vivo’s V1 imaging chip to help optimize processing power. The X70 series also marked the next chapter of the in vivo global imaging partnership with ZEISS dedicated to creating the ultimate mobile photography experience. The entire in-vivo X70 line-up achieves ZEISS T * coating certification compliance that reduces the effects of stray light and ghosting, captures true color in all lighting conditions, and significantly enhances low-light photography capabilities. doing. In addition, vivo’s superior night mode captures detailed night scenes with dynamic range, and its top-notch hardware is complemented by vivo’s AI algorithms and software to ensure optimal night performance.

In 2021, vivo also raised the bar for smartphone selfie cameras equipped with the vivo V series. The V21 lineup sets a new standard for smartphone selfie cameras with their own optical image stabilization (OIS) front camera. Later this year, vivo announced the launch of the V23 series, setting new standards by combining advanced camera technology and premium design with dual front cameras and sophisticated color-changing designs. The vivo V Series offers ultra-thin, stylish devices at competitive prices with best-in-class tools such as 5G technology and smart home capabilities.

vivo’s independent sub-brand iQOO continued to expand its global user segment with a new performance flagship. The iQOO 7 Series injects state-of-the-art hardware with incredible software features to create the ultimate mobile gaming and multimedia entertainment experience. In 2021, iQOO 7 Legend was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award for its unique aesthetic of powerful performance and speed, recognizing the company’s user-centered design philosophy.

In addition to releasing groundbreaking products, vivo is a major contributor to 5G development in overseas markets. This year, vivo partnered with AIS, a leading regional mobile communications provider, to conduct the first 5GSA commercial network test outside of China. This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of commercial 5G SA networks in Thailand and enhance the high-speed 5G experience for local mobile users. Vivo has invested in 5G connectivity to reach the stage of product realization and is dedicated to bringing this technology to the hands of consumers. Needless to say, 5G can facilitate endless applications at both the industrial and consumer levels.

Celebrate the moment of joy and creativity

Throughout 2021, vivo partnered with global organizations to support consumer-popular sporting events and projects that inspire creativity and joy over the years.

As part of its long-term commitment to Europe, vivo has joined UEFA as the first presentation partner for the opening and closing ceremonies of the UEFA EURO 2020TM. The ceremony unveiled user-oriented innovation in front of millions of spectators around the world. Prior to the tournament, vivo debuted the “To Beautiful Moments” campaign, encouraging fans to win cheers and joy during the game.

The company continued to support sporting events and became the exclusive smartphone sponsor of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM, connecting with football fans around the world. The Middle East is a very important market in the body and constitutes a great opportunity to engage with local customers in the region.

One of the highlights of last year’s vivo was VISION + Mobile Photo Awards 2021, launched in partnership with National Geographic. The World Smartphone Photo Competition has received over 384,878 photo entries from over 40 countries. As a pioneer and innovator of mobile imaging, vivo aims to encourage users to embrace their creativity and accelerate the development and recognition of mobile photography. VISION + Mobile Photo Awards were developed within the larger ecosystem of the VISION + project. This initiative facilitates image co-creation, public education and the quest for aesthetics.

At the vivo 2021 Developers Conference, Vivo Shi Yujian’s Senior Vice President pointed out: “2021 is from the creators of high quality products to technological advances and our design philosophy.” Based on the understanding and insight of users and society, vivo pushes the boundaries of mobile imaging and drives it by design. We will continue to create superior products and focus on innovation. Vivo will continue to grow with consumers and design technologically advanced and creatively superior products that meet the needs of our diverse user base.

About in the living body

vivo is a technology company that creates superior products based on design-driven values, with smart devices and intelligent services at its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through its unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values ​​of Benfen *, design-driven, and user-oriented, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of becoming a healthier, longer-lasting, world-class company.

While recruiting and nurturing the best local talent, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R & D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xian, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego. .. State-of-the-art consumer technology, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. In addition, vivo has set up five production hubs (including brand-certified manufacturing centers) in China, South Asia and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. Today, vivo has a sales network in over 50 countries and territories and is loved by over 400 million users worldwide.

* “Benfen” is a term used to describe the attitude of doing the right thing and doing the right thing, and is an ideal description of vivo’s mission to build technology permanently.

Stay on top of vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

The source is alive

