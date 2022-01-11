Illinois reports new cases of 19K as the daily average goes down – NBC Chicago





Health officials in Illinois reported more than 19,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and more than 7,100 patients are currently hospitalized after a virus-positive test.

The state reported 19,237 cases on Monday. This is the lowest number since January 2nd. The state is currently reporting an average of 31,647 new cases per day, the first decline since 27 December.

According to IDPH data, 2,460,270 COVIDs were reported across the state during the pandemic.

The state has reported 34 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, and since the pandemic began in February 2020, Illinois has caused 28,568 COVID deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the state has announced that it has collected 153,056 new test results, with an average daily number of tests last week reaching a record high of 235,455.

According to IDPH data, the state’s positive rate declined on Monday, with 13.4% of all tests returning with a positive result and 17.3% of patients returning with a positive result. During the pandemic, more than 46.8 million tests were conducted in the state.

Currently, there are 7,114 inpatients diagnosed with COVID in the state, down from the highest level of 7,170 set on Sunday.

Of these patients, 1,139 are currently in the intensive care unit, according to IDPH data.

According to IDPH, 68.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated throughout the state. The state currently administers an average of 54,224 vaccines per day, a surge in numbers recently.

State officials say that so far, approximately 3.4 million boosters have been given throughout the state.

In total, 6,087 fully vaccinated Illinois, or 0.078% of the state’s fully vaccinated population, were hospitalized after being infected with COVID. Of them, 1,674 patients, or 0.022% of the fully vaccinated population, died from viral complications.

About 70% of patients hospitalized after complete vaccination were 65 years or older, and 87% of patients who died after complete vaccination were in that age group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/coronavirus/covid-by-the-numbers-illinois-reports-19k-new-cases-as-daily-average-goes-down/2725528/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos