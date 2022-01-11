Apple Allows Alternative Payment System on Korean App Store





South Korea Herald reports that Apple will allow App Store developers to offer an alternative payment system after passing a law prohibiting South Korea from requiring app store operators to use its own in-app purchase system. ..

Apple will continue to charge discounted rates for purchases made through alternative payment systems, according to a plan submitted to the Korea Communications Commission. According to the report, Apple didn’t say when the new policy would come into effect, or what the alternative payment fee structure would be.

“We look forward to working with KCC and the developer community on solutions that benefit Korean users,” Apple said in a statement shared with The Korea Herald. “Apple has a strong respect for Korean law and has a strong history of collaboration with talented Korean app developers. Our job is to ensure that users download their favorite apps. Always guided by keeping a trusted location in the App Store.

In November, Google announced that it would allow developers to offer an alternative in-app billing system in the South Korean Play Store, and said it would reduce the price of alternative payment systems by 4 percentage points. For the “majority” developers, Google said charges will drop from 15% of transactions through Google Play’s billing system to 11% of transactions through alternative billing systems.

Top Story: Notchless iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, Other 2022

Happy New Year 2022! With the calendar changing to New Year, it’s a great opportunity to anticipate 2022 expectations, and rumors on the front line aren’t lacking anymore. There were rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more this week, but we ended 2021 and started 2022 with the first two episodes of the new podcast, MacRumors …

It is unlikely that the iPhone 14 will be portless. The reasons are as follows:

Since Apple removed the iPhone 7’s headphone jack in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple is ultimately aiming for a completely portless design for the Lightning port. In fact, analysts initially predicted that the finest iPhone 13 would provide a “complete wireless experience.” Of course that didn’t happen, but the 2022 portless iPhone 14 looks just as unlikely …

Mockups show what an iPhone 14 with a pill-shaped cutout looks like in your hands

Future high-end iPhone 14s will come with a pill-shaped cutout instead of the notch that somehow existed on the iPhone since 2017. It’s still a few months away from the next iPhone, but it’s already solid. An idea of ​​what a tablet-shaped notch would look like in actual use. A Twitter mockup by developer Jeff Grossman, at least on the home screen, is …

The best Apple related accessories on CES2022

CES 2022 was a more modest event as it ended today with a pandemic of many exhibitors and attendees canceling, but there were still many new product announcements. In the latest YouTube video, we’ve put together some of the best Apple-related accessories we’ve seen this year. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. Garmin Vene 2 Plus ..

It’s been 15 years since Steve Jobs announced the original iPhone.

Today is January 9th. In short, it’s been 15 years since Apple CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California, to introduce the iPhone, the world-changing device, to the world for the first time. The original iPhone has a 3.5-inch LCD display, an old-fashioned home button, a thick chassis, a huge bezel, a Samsung processor, and …

Gurman: New iPhone SE and more are likely to appear at Apple events in March or April

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a “Power On” newsletter today that Apple’s first 2022 event is likely to take place in March or April. According to Garman, the new iPhone SE, which supports 5G and has a faster chip, is likely to be unveiled at the event. “Apple’s first virtual event in 2022 will take place in just a few months and could take place in either March or April.

Apple Car Schematics reportedly presented to Japanese auto parts makers in 2020

According to Nikkei Asia, in January 2020, a man claiming to be Apple’s parts manager told Japanese car supplier Sanden that Apple wanted to make an electric car and presented a schematic diagram of parts for electric cars and air conditioners. Vanalama’s concept of Apple Cars, based on a patent filed by Apple Sanden, is a leading manufacturer of automotive air conditioner parts …

Even if you turn off your iPhone, you may still be sending a read confirmation message.

Based on reports from users running iOS 15, it seems that Apple’s messaging app is repeatedly bugging iOS sending read receipts even though the setting is disabled. On iOS, if read receipt is enabled ([設定]->[メッセージ]->[開封確認]) Receipt), the “delivered” text displayed under the sent iMessage will change to “read” when displayed with ….

Apple event in the spring of 2022?Three new products we could see

Apple’s first major product announcements this year are often in March or April, so the trend could continue in 2022. Earlier, I’ve summarized some of Apple’s past spring announcements and look forward to some of the first new Apple products. You may see it this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event to announce AirTag items on April 20th …

