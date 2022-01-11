Five criminals captured by Detective Google Maps





Google Maps wears many hats. Police officers tap the app to find criminals while mere civilians are using the app for people who are navigating, location-based, or stalking.

You may be surprised to learn that US law enforcement officials regularly mine Google’s location data in criminal investigations.

This tactic created a privacy breach and fear of false arrests, which also led to a series of arrests. Here are the five criminals caught on Google Maps.

1. Convicted kidnapper

The 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault case was resolved when police used a geofence warrant to obtain location data from Google.

Victims saw the perpetrator pulling up Google Maps on Samsung’s mobile phone. Police have ordered Google to use this information to search for devices used in crime-related scenes, NBC News reports.

This led them to the suspect, who was later convicted of all seven charges related to the attack. The criminal was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

2. Mafia hitman

Mafia members shortened their lives in Lamb after police found a fugitive on Google Maps.

Police believed that Gamino was the man on the right side of this image. Credit: Google Maps.

The convicted murderer left a trace of his digital footprint, from the greengrocer’s Google entry to the Italian restaurant’s Facebook photo. The 61-year-old boy was arrested in Spain almost 20 years after escaping from a Roman prison.

3. A pair of robbers

In 2009, twin brothers robbed a 14-year-old boy in the Netherlands. Six months later, the victim was surfing Street View when he found the perpetrator.

According to a police spokesman, this photo was taken shortly before the crime.

The perpetrator was arrested after Google removed the photo blur at the request of police. One of them later confessed to the crime.

4. Heroin dealer trio

Three drug dealers were arrested in 2017 after catching heroin with a Google Street View camera.

According to the New York Post, the suspect was one of seven people arrested in a New York Police Department sting operation.

5. Suspected thief

Street View also caught a suspected caravan thief, who police believe was trying to escape with a $ 16,300 (12,000) tourer as the mapping car passed by.

The man was found on Google Maps by the car owner’s 11-year-old son. British police later arrested the suspect after Google agreed to provide his unblurred image.

Crime and Punishment

While these arrests suggest that Google Maps could be a valuable anti-crime tool, they also show the potential of the app as a surveillance drugnet.

If you want to avoid Google’s eye-popping eyes, you can turn off location history by following this guide.

We apologize in advance for any future crimes. We also sincerely welcome the crimes that have been prevented.

