Moxie Marlinspike Leaves Signal – TechCrunch





Moxie Marlinspike, the founder of the popular encrypted communication app Signal, announced in a blog post today that he will resign after saying he has been working for several months.

Unexpectedly, this move seems to be somehow linked to the rise of MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency startup that counts Marlinspike as its first technical advisor.

Last spring, 8-year-old Signal, with more than 40 million monthly users, began testing integration with MobileCoin. It states that it focuses on enabling privacy-protected payments through near-instant telephone transactions. However, as Wired reported last week, “a much broader phase of the experiment is quietly underway since mid-November, when Signal will allow all users to access the same features without fanfare. We have made it possible to send digital payments that are far more private than credit card transactions and Bitcoin transfers to millions of phones. “

MobileCoin founder Joshua Goldbard told Outlet that this deployment has facilitated the massive adoption of cryptocurrencies, telling Wired: Encrypted payment within 5 seconds. “

In particular, you first need to load cryptocurrencies into your wallet, and as Wired points out, they are only sold on a few smaller cryptocurrency exchanges, including FTX, to US consumers. Not yet offered. (FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is one of many investors investing in MobileCoin through his quantitative trading company and cryptocurrency liquidity provider Alameda Research.)

Even Americans will soon have access to the currency, but Goldbard told Wired, pointing out a recently signed deal involving cryptocurrency payment processor Zero Hash, and U.S. residents in the first few months of the year. You need to be able to purchase MobileCoin within.

Meanwhile, going around the world was good for MobileCoin. MobileCoin raised $ 66 million in Series B funding last summer at a valuation of $ 1.066 billion, and sources close to the company say it’s in the process of raising a Series C round in valuation. , “One-digit high billions of dollars,” explains.

MobileCoin’s growth also casts doubt on Signal and Marlinspike, who appears to be trying to keep some distance between themselves and MobileCoin. One obvious reason for focusing on Signal employees last year was to tell reporter Casey Newton that Signal’s cryptocurrency investigation was dangerous and encouraged malicious individuals to use the platform. Some have said.

A potentially big but relevant concern for critics is that the integration of privacy coins can cause a legal headache for Signal. Matt Green, a cryptographer at Johns Hopkins University, told Wired last week: .. “

That is a valid concern. As mentioned earlier, cryptocurrencies and messaging apps have historically not been well mixed due to nervous regulators. Founded in 2009 by a group of students at the University of Waterloo, Kik Messenger, a mobile messaging app, has created a digital currency called Kin for users to use within the platform. The project eventually led to a long-standing battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission and almost destroyed the company. Telegram, a messaging app that is much larger than Signal, plans to offer more than 500 million monthly active users its own decentralized cryptocurrency to those with smartphones after years of fighting the SEC. It also claims to have abandoned it.

Even Facebook couldn’t get a lot of traction with its own cryptocurrency project. David Marcus, a longtime leader in that effort, announced that he would leave the company in November.

It’s not surprising that Marlinspike appears on MobileCoin, but it’s even more surprising to see Marlinspike become involved in some abilities. or not.

Neither Goldbard nor Marlinspike have responded to today’s request for more information. Asked if Marlinspike might consider taking over MobileCoin as CEO (the company doesn’t), sources near him say he “doesn’t.”

As for Signal, Marlinspike wrote in his post that he will stay on the board while Signal continues to look for a new CEO. Brian Acton, co-founder of its executive chair WhatsApp, will be Signal’s interim CEO for the foreseeable future.

