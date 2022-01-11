Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Google Pixel 6





When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE for $ 699 in 2020, we thought it was one of the best Android smartphones available for purchase in that segment. Fast-forwarding in 2022, the outlook for the much delayed successor, the Galaxy S21FE, seems to be radically different. Unlike the 16-month-old case, where there was no attractive and affordable flagship to fight the S20 FE, customers today looking to spend $ 500 to $ 800 on their smartphones have a myriad of options.

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE has a price tag of $ 699 and inevitably locks the horn with one of these options, the Google Pixel 6. With a starting price of $ 599, the Pixel 6 isn’t just $ 100 cheaper, it’s actually the S21FE. Impressed by the Pixel 6 review, it received a 4-star rating.

So if your new smartphone costs $ 500 to $ 800 and you’re confused between the Galaxy S21FE and the Google Pixel 6, this article may be what you need to make an informed decision. Jump in right away and think about which of these phones you should spend your hard earned money on!

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Google Pixel 6 Size 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (6.12 x 2.93 x 0.31 inches) 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.41 inches) Weight 177 grams (6.24 ounces) 207 grams (7.30 ounces) Screen size 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touch Screen (120Hz) 6.4 inch OLED Capacitive Touch Screen (90Hz) Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels (411 pixels / inch) 2400 x 1080 pixels (411 pixels / inch) Operating System Android 12, One UI 4.0 Android 12 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB MicroSD Card Slot No No Tap-to-payservices Google Pay Google Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor, Titan M2 Coprocessor RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB Camera 12 Megapixel Width, 12MP Ultra Width, 8MP Telephotoria, 32MP Front 50 megapixel width, 12MP ultra wide, 8MP front video 4K (60 frames / sec) 4K (60 frames / sec) Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.2 port USB-C, 3.1 USB-C, 3.1 fingerprint sensor Yes, in-display Yes, in-display water resistant IP68 IP68 battery 4,500mAh

Fast charge (25W)

Fast wireless charging (15W)

4,614mAh

Quick charge (30W)

Fast wireless charging (21W)

App Marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network Support AT & T, Verizon Verizon Colors Olive, Lavender, White, Graphite Stormy Black, Sorta Seaform, KindaCoral Price $ 699 + $ 599 Review Score News 4 out of 5 design, display, durability 1. 1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2. 2. Google Pixel 6

The design of the Google Pixel 6s is very different from last year’s Pixel device. Especially if you access the back panel. The design changes made here are (generally) totally liked by people. The central design element here is the large elevated camera strip that spans the entire width of the phone. Not only does this design provide a visual relief for the otherwise benign back panel, but it’s also functional in nature, allowing the Pixel 6 to stay flat without wobbling.

Samsung Galaxy S21 does not attempt to hide its connection to the Galaxy S21 family. Again, this is evident from the rear camera module, which now has the look of the famous Galaxy S21 series. But apart from that, nothing exciting is happening here. Samsung offers you four very good color options, but that’s just the excitement you can get with a polycarbonate rear panel.

The Google Pixel 6 earns brownie points more easily than the Galaxy S21 FE and definitely looks more premium than two. And this is mainly due to its glazed metal body. And if that’s not all, the Pixel 6 is comparable to the S21 FE in that it offers interesting color options (well, almost!).

If you’re looking for a Pixel 6 because it’s a compact device that’s bothered by the size of your phone, that’s actually the point in favor of the Galaxy S21 FE. Yes, which may seem surprising, the Pixel 6 is a bit bigger, 207 grams, much heavier than the 179 grams Samsung. So if your compact phone is yours, the Galaxy S21FE is the one to go here.

The Google Pixel 6s 6.4-inch AMOLED panel is the same size as the Galaxy S21FE. They share the same resolution numbers and improve the scratch resistance and durability of Gorilla Glass Victus. However, the Galaxy S21 soars at a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. This is objectively better than the Pixel 6’s 90Hz, 144Hz sampling rate display, especially when playing games.

In addition, the S21 FE also features an AMOLED 2X panel, which is probably better than the Pixel 6’s standard OLED panel. Another similarity related to the two screens is the presence of an underdisplay fingerprint scanner on both phones. However, initial reviews have shown that the S21 FE’s fingerprint unlock mechanism works fine. This is quite different from the Pixel 6s scanner mechanism, which has been buggy since the release of smartphones.

Both smartphones are evenly compliant in terms of intrusion protection and durability, thanks to their IP68 rating. However, because the Galaxy S21 uses a polycarbonate panel, technically, the rear panel is cracked and can occasionally fall even if you don’t go to the service center.

The Galaxy S21 has some advantages, but you need to confer this on the Pixel 6. It’s about the same as the S21 FE in other features, and it’s $ 100 cheaper. In addition, some Pixel 6 issues can be resolved with just a software update.

Winner: Google Pixel 6

Performance, battery life, Samsung charging

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE’s powerful Snapdragon 888 chip may not be the latest kid in SoC blocks, but it’s still a performer’s beast. When it comes to raw performance and benchmark scores, it’s easy to leave Google’s new Tensor chip.

But in real life, benchmark scores aren’t that important. Moreover, the so-called performance difference between the two only appears in intensive tasks such as games and heavy multitasking. For everyday tasks, Google’s Tensor chip, which is also a flagship-grade SoC, is sufficient.

Google’s Tensor chip also includes a powerful AI and ML-focused Tensor Processing Unit. This should work well with Google’s existing and upcoming AI-centric initiatives, from computational photography and automated voice recognition to improving the Google Assistant’s experience.

The Google Pixel 6 is physically larger than the Galaxy S21 FE and has a slightly larger battery. However, the capacity difference is negligible, and Samsung’s 4,500mAh cell should hold pretty well against the Pixel 6’s 4,614mAh battery.

Google also supports faster 30W fast charging. Samsung is limited to 25W. The Pixel 6 supports faster (21W) wireless charging compared to the S21 FE 15W. So while the Galaxy S21FE seems to lag behind the Pixel 6 in terms of battery capacity and charging speed, the actual performance is expected to be much closer. Therefore, there is no clear winner here.

As far as battery life is concerned, this depends on the type of use you make to your phone. However, recent improvements in One UI and Stock Android should bring excellent battery life to both phones. After reviewing the Galaxy S21 FE, update this section with battery-centric information.

This section would have been tied, but the Galaxy S21 has a super-powerful Snapdragon 888 chip, so we need to award it to the Galaxy S21 FE. Especially because the phones are evenly matched in most other departments.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Camera Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google’s legendary photography prowess clearly makes the Pixel 6 a favorite here. And this time, Google has raised Ante with better hardware. The Pixel 6s 50MP primary camera sensor can capture images comparable to its more expensive sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro. Although I missed the dedicated telephoto lens, I have a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, so I can take great pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE’s triple camera setup looks great on its own, but given that the Pixel 6 has the specs to run even the powerful Galaxy S21 for that money, this is a difficult battle for the S21FE. Will be. That said, we will withhold judgment until we test the S21 FEs camera.

Please note that Samsung has a high resolution (32 megapixel) selfie camera. This should shoot a selfie camera better than the Pixel 6s 8MP unit on paper. Second, there are Samsung-specific features such as single-take and dual recording modes that you’ll miss on the Pixel 6.

Despite all this, in our opinion, the Google Pixel 6 is a natural choice for anyone looking for the best camera phone for less than $ 700.

Winner: Google Pixel 6

Software and updates Samsung

One of the guarantees for all future Google Pixel buyers is excellent software support and foreseeable future priority updates. Next is the stock Android experience that some people swear. Google’s camera software also has its own fans.

Samsung is also enhancing its software games, and both phones in this comparison are running Android 12. The company also promises three years of software updates and one year of security updates for most new devices. This means that the Galaxy S21FE will easily last for the next 2-4 years and will continue to receive related updates for a long time. Second, there are features that are only found in the Samsung One UI.

To be honest, both phones appear to match evenly in this segment. You need to choose one or the other based on your personal taste.

Winner: Tie

Special feature Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Android in stock has improved dramatically lately, but it’s not comparable to the Samsung One UI when it comes to the number of additional features and customization options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is perfect when features such as Dex Mode, Samsung Pay, Bixby Routines are important. Pixelstock Android looks almost dull when compared. Samsung also offers many other useful camera-centric features previously described in the Cameras section.

This is another section where personal taste is very important, but it’s bestowed on Samsung just because it offers a bouquet of additional features in addition to the features already provided in Android 12. need to do it.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Price and availability

Google Pixel 6 has two storage options. A basic 128GB variant for $ 599. If you want to get a 256GB variant instead, you’ll get a $ 699 refund. Three color options include coral, seafoam, and black.

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE will be available from January 11, 2022 in two variations: the $ 699 6GB and 128GB options and the more expensive ($ 769) 8GB and 256GB variations. The color options offered here are white, graphite, olive and lavender.

Overall victory: Google Pixel 6

It’s a bit early to make a definite decision on this, but I’ve noticed that in this comparison I’m more inclined to the Google Pixel 6. And why? The Pixel 6 is arguably the best camera in the smartphone for its price range, runs the latest and greatest Android versions, and has very good potential hardware. In addition, the Pixel 6 looks great overall, and even if it’s $ 100 cheaper, it still has a premium feel.

That doesn’t mean the Samsung Galaxy S21FE doesn’t have that strength. But most of these strengths are important to the most enthusiastic Samsung fans. The average smartphone user who has never used a Samsung mobile phone can easily survive 2022 without using the Samsung-specific features of the Galaxy S21 FE. That said, I’ll revisit this comparison after a thorough review of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-vs-google-pixel-6/

