



Google said Apple is using pressure from peers to use iMessage.

Skynesser / Getty Images

The WSJ reports that some young people feel social pressure to own an iPhone because of the way messages are displayed. Messages between iPhones using iMessage are displayed in blue, while messages sent from your Android phone to your iPhone are displayed in green. Bullying as a way to sell products. For more information, please visit www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, some young people are feeling the social pressure to own an iPhone, so they have full access to Apple’s messaging service iMessage.

When iPhone users use iMessage to exchange messages, they’re displayed in a blue bubble, while messages sent to the iPhone by users of Google’s Android mobile operating system are displayed in green.

According to a journal report released Saturday, including interviews with teens and college students, some young people are afraid to be banished from social circles if they give up their iPhone.

Google’s senior vice president, Hiroshi Rockheimer, launched Apple’s iMessage strategy on Saturday. He said on Twitter: Please fix this. “

Apple didn’t immediately respond to insider comments on Rockheimer’s statement.

Google’s official Twitter account for Android said on Saturday, “iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry.”

In a statement to The Journal, Apple said: Encryption — All of this makes iMessage unique. “

Apple’s internal email dating back to 2016, released last year during Apple’s court battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games, revealed that the company is considering offering iMessage to Android users. But I opposed it.

In an email to CEO Tim Cook, marketing executives argued that introducing iMessage to Android smartphones would eliminate the incentive for the iPhone family to bring Android smartphones to children.

