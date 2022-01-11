Google chases Apple’s iMessage and “bullying”





In a highly public battle with Epic over the App Store and Fortnite, we learned a lot about the history of iMessage and how Apple executives were at some point split about whether to bring it to Android. Leading us to a place where iMessage has a very good grasp of iPhone users who are afraid to switch to Android phones and become a “green bubble” as those who want to keep their messaging services exclusively for Apple win the battle. In a conversation with a friend.

An article written by The Wall Street Journal over the weekend shared some stories of iMessage used to create tensions between friends or in dating situations. The story that focuses primarily on teens and the shame that can happen if one of your friends owns an Android smartphone and brings a green bubble to the conversation isn’t new. .. We have heard everything so far. It’s well documented that young people don’t like Android users in the messaging space.

For those unfamiliar, what you really need to know is that when an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user via iMessage (or “message”), it basically sends an advanced chat and the message. You have the option to react to or send a special emoji. Group experiences such as typing indicators will be more robust. When an Android user types, all of those advanced features aren’t present via the old SMS or MMS protocol. As a result, you can’t see the fun things your friends are embedding in group chats, which not only reduces their experience, but can also miss information. And, of course, their bubble turns green instead of standard blue, emphasizing their lack of experience.

This time the story changed when Google’s Rockheimer Hiroshi was quoted and followed up by publicly commenting on Twitter. The Android Twitter account also shared some thoughts.

In the article, Android SVP Lockheimer and several other divisions of Google talked about the fact that this green bubble nonsense doesn’t really have to exist. He said there are industry-wide solutions available to allow anyone to connect “without human restrictions”. He went one step further on Twitter, calling for users to “lock in” with Apple’s iMessage, and “a company with humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing” “produced pressure and bullying from peers.” How to sell. “

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

— Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

Android Account Quotes-TweetedLockheimer conveys a similar message saying “iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying” and everyone “can fix this as an industry”.

The fix they mention is probably RCS or Rich Communication Services. It’s a messaging standard adopted throughout the mobile industry, and has spent years implementing messaging app technology to provide a more robust experience for everyone. Google has introduced RCS in its messaging app and has since supported all major US carriers.

Apple hasn’t shown any interest in adding RCS to iMessage, at least as of today. They know what they’re doing and how to keep users for years for fear of missing out on messaging apps like iMessage. If they come, I think Google is open to helping them implement global standards. It’s also not terrible to see Apple finally introduce iMessage to Android and get rid of the bubble and the world of the story above.

Update: Yeah, Hiroshi Lockheimer just wanted Apple to implement RCS and offered it again to make it happen.

I didn’t ask Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We asked Apple to support the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards with iMessage, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards.

— Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.droid-life.com/2022/01/10/google-goes-after-apple-over-imessage-green-bubbles-and-bullying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos