



On Saturday, Android boss Hiroshi Lockheimer accused Apple of using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell its products.

Currently, Rockheimer is in a slightly sharpened stance. Google executives said Monday they weren’t asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We asked Apple to support the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards with iMessage, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards.

By not incorporating RCS, Apple is curbing the industry, curbing the user experience of its customers as well as Android users, Rockheimer added in a later Twitter thread.

It’s still a big blame, but it’s something that brings the conversation back to the familiar territory: will Apple accept Google’s olive branch to make iMessage more compatible with Android, or more with lock-in? Will you continue to sell your iPhone?

Before the lock-in, there’s little doubt about Apple’s motives. Epicv. Thanks to Apple’s trial, confidential emails are being seen around the world among Apple executives indicating that the company is intentionally withholding iMessage in favor of lock-in. In April 2013, Apple executive Craig Federighi fears that iMessage on Android could help the iPhone family remove the obstacles in providing Android smartphones to children. I also think we need to make Android customers dependent on using Apple products.

Joz and I think migrating iMessage to Android hurt us more than helping us, this email shows why, Apples Phil Schiller wrote in March 2016, Beats Music I forwarded an email from co-founder Ian Rogers and my family after switching to an Android phone.

What’s less clear is whether there’s a compelling reason for Apple to sign on to RCS, the next-generation alternative to SMS that Google advocates and incorporates popular features common to iMessage. That could be why Google is creating pressure from its own little peers.

Verge didn’t hold our breath as it asked Apple if they would literally support RCS for years without comment. It also makes a moral claim that companies that claim privacy is a human right are obliged to provide encrypted messaging to the world, not just their customers, and personally address Apple’s omissions. I’m writing about my plight. (And when I say, I mean Dieter, RCS is his jam, so I’m writing this post for vacation, and Dieter srsly why are you reading these words? ??

But Apple is basically a $ 3 trillion company, with tight regulatory oversight, dirty laundry (in the form of email) aired in front of the world, and employees voicing. It may be. With works like the WSJ coming out, its CEO Tim Cook is looking for a greater legacy than simply scaling up the company and using fat pay packages as rewards to make it the most valuable in the world. Seems like … probably bringing iMessage to Android or from RCS iMessage is one of the small concessions that Apple could actually make.

Correction, 7:48 pm ET: Dieter informs you that Apple has actually responded to your request for comment on RCS. Their reply was uncommented. I regret the error.

