Intel CEO: Expected semiconductor shortage by 2023





It’s not just about talking technically. Everyone has a stake in the supply of semiconductors. Every aspect of human existence is becoming more digital … and all digital runs on semiconductors, explained Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger. His company is the largest chip maker in the United States.

Therefore, the pandemic disruption of the semiconductor supply chain has affected everything from the automotive industry to health care, and Gelsinger predicted Monday at the Atlantic Council Front Page event hosted by Councils GeoTech. center.

This year will continue to be a very constrained supply chain year, he said, and we expect the shortage to continue until 2023.

Below are highlights of the Gelsinger’s conversation with Fortune Media CEO Alan Murray.

Bending the Chip Curve In 1990, the United States produced 37% of the world’s semiconductors and Europe produced 44%. Today, these numbers have dropped to 12% and 9%, respectively. According to Gelsinger, we are now at a critical point where we could lose our critical mass forever if we do not shift this curve for the next decade. He added that Asian market share has grown due to cheaper labor and larger government subsidies. If there is a topic that deserves government involvement to encourage a competitive market, this is it, Gelsinger said. It is important for all aspects of mankind. Intel’s chief is helping Asian companies such as Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers and Samsung start building manufacturing plants in the United States. This increases the reliability of US supply.However, Gersinger said legislative efforts (the package of economic competitiveness measures passed by the US Senate awaits action in the House of Representatives) should be prioritized for the United States. [intellectual property] And US companies are about how they distribute incentives. Still, it’s not waiting for the government, Gelsinger said, explaining that Intel is now packing more equipment into its existing manufacturing plants to drive semiconductor production.

Due to the lack of government involvement, we have found that this most important resource has moved to Asia over the last three decades. If there is a topic that deserves government involvement, it is the implementation of industrial policy. #ACFrontPage

👤 | @ PGelsinger, @ Intel pic.twitter.com/wN3ctZXTqF

— Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) January 10, 2022 Looking ahead, Gelsinger warned that the move to Asia would mean less and less impact on this most important resource. Gelsinger said it is essential to partner with countries like Japan and South Korea that lead semiconductor production and follow democratic values ​​in shaping semiconductor-like technology as a good force.For example, we need to agree [a] Gelsinger shared his view on export policy. China’s Challenge Gelsinger said that 25% of Intel’s revenue comes from China and the company hosts a manufacturing and R & D team in China. According to Gelsinger, if you want to compete for global leadership, you need to be in one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Intel recently sent a note from Chinese citizens to suppliers asking them to comply with the latest U.S. laws, including a new law prohibiting forced labor products from entering the U.S. market in Xinjiang Province, China. Called a backlash. Later, Intel removed the reference to Xinjiang from the memo. It turns out that there is no particular reason to call one region somewhere in the world. [are] According to Gelsinger, many parts of the world have such problems. When asked if Intel stopped procuring from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, he said the company didn’t. According to Gelsinger, we comply with the laws of all jurisdictions, and because Intel is a US company, we regularly review our policies with the US government.

# ACFrontPage @ Intel CEO @PGelsinger addresses the dispute in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region: pic.twitter.com/d6Dpd74JOT

— Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) January 10, 2022 He also said that Intel would find a way to do business effectively in China while also meeting US and Western requirements. Heaven prohibits our political leaders from allowing them to find duplicates of rational Venn diagrams in these two worlds. God’s inspiration for good technology Gelsinger believes that technology is neutral, both from Asia and the West, but technology is lifespan, quality of life, experience, [and] In addition to helping eradicate poverty, end pandemics and solve climate change challenges, learning for people around the world. When asked if it was possible to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Gelsinger replied, adding that leaders should do more than just work towards that goal. They should try to beat it. Gelsinger said his Christian faith fueled his mission to improve lives through technology. And he encourages Intel employees to express their religious beliefs or their lack, which is essential to ensure that they each bring their full and best self to the company. I believe. According to Gelsinger, it will in turn open the door to further diversity and inclusion of gender, sexuality, or culture. He said it was initially controversial in Silicon Valley, and he wasn’t very mature and thoughtful about the best way to do it early in his career.

Catherine Walla is an assistant director of the Atlantic Council’s editorial department.

View the entire event

References

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

In numbers: 2021 World Economy

New Atlanticist by Geoeconomics Center

As we approach the end of the year, Geoeconomics Center experts will look at the numbers behind the headlines that best capture the shape of the global economy in 2021 and what lies ahead for 2022.

Related Experts: Catherine Straw

Image: File Photo: Intel Tiger Lake Chip is on display at the 2020 CES Intel News Conference on January 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. REUTERS / Steve Marcus / File Photo

