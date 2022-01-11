Google “had a secret project to” convince employees “that the union smokes.”





Anonymous readers quote reports from the motherboard. The National Labor Relations Commission’s ruling sheds light on a very secret anti-union campaign at Google. [employees] According to court documents, the campaign, called Project Vivian, was conducted by Google from late 2018 to early 2020 to counter employee activity and unionization efforts at the company. Vivian, as an initiative, “engages employees more actively and convinces them that the union smokes.”

In a January 7 ruling, a NLRB judge said Google needed to “immediately” create 180 internal documents reviewed in connection with Google’s Project Vivian campaign, including documents containing Pfyl’s description. Said. Google has traditionally refused to give these documents to lawyers on behalf of former Google employees who are suffering because of their lawyer client privileges. The dismissed employee filed a subpoena for these documents as part of an ongoing NLRB proceeding against the company. Google fired workers in 2019 after organizing against the company’s contract with the Immigration Bureau. In late 2020, NLRB filed a federal complaint against Google for illegally dismissing and monitoring four software engineers. Google then claimed to have fired them for violating security protocols. In 2019, Google employees discovered that Google hired a union avoidance company called an IRI consultant. IRI consultants are known to assist employers in anti-union campaigns by gathering information about workers’ personalities, finances, work ethic, motives, and ethnicity to defeat unions. At the time, Google faced an unprecedented wave of employee protests and activity on issues related to sexual harassment, Pentagon and customer contracts, and border protection.

In his ruling on documents related to Project Vivian, a judge at NLRB said a respected voice for Google lawyers to publish OpEd outlining what a combined technical workplace looks like. FB (Facebook), MSFT (Microsoft), Amazon, and google (sic) will not do that, “said Kara Silverstein, Google’s Director of Human Resources.[d] According to the judge, the IRI consultant finally submitted a draft editorial to a Google lawyer. A secret document related to Google’s Project Vivian also reveals that “the decision to adopt IRI was not made by lawyers, but by a group of predominantly non-lawyers.” The judge reported that Project Vivian also included a discussion of “opposition to compulsory arbitration” by Google employees. The end of forced arbitration at Google was previously an important rally for Google employee activists. The company has agreed to end the compulsory arbitration. Following an employee protest in February 2019, “The underlying incident here has nothing to do with the union. It is that the employee violates a clear security protocol. Improper access to information and systems. ” “We do not agree with the characterization of the legally privileged material mentioned by the petitioner. As we have stated, our team is the employer’s obligations and employee involvement. Also includes short-term IRI consultants. However, in 2019, we decided not to use the materials and ideas we researched during this involvement, but we still feel that it is the right decision. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.slashdot.org/story/22/01/10/2046259/google-had-secret-project-to-convince-employees-that-unions-suck The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos