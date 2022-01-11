OnePlus 10 Pro is finally available in China with full specifications and details





Rendering of Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black Color OnePlus 10 Pro Phones. The phone was officially announced on January 11, 2022.

OnePlus

After drip-feeding details of the new flagship phone last week, OnePlus finally announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China.

The mystery still remains, such as the release price to be released in China on January 13th and the time when it will be released elsewhere. (We just announced that OnePlus will be available globally in late 2022.) But all we know is that with powerful specs and a sharp camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the top released in 2022. It could be one of the phones.

These details OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and works with the company’s OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12). It’s built into the “feature-rich” part of Oppo’s ColorOS. first time.

That’s still true, and we know that the phone has a Snapdragon X65 modem. This modem increases the maximum download speed to 10Gbps and supports more 5G networks, frequencies and bandwidth. Today’s carriers probably won’t reach that limit, but the new X65 should offer faster and more consistent 5G speeds. The OnePlus 10 Pro also has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. These have the same specifications as last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro.

The 6.7-inch OLED display is the same size as the previous model. With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, browsing the internet and games will be much smoother, but to extend battery life, rate 1Hz (or 1 frame per second) during low-demand tasks. Adaptively lower to. Phones come in two colors: Seafoam Forest Green and Matte Volcanic Black.

OnePlus has confirmed that the new phone will inherit last year’s rear camera setup as well. It is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telescope, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a field of view of up to 150 degrees. The 10 Pro is equipped with an improved 32-megapixel camera that allows you to take sharper pictures than the previous 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As a second-generation OnePlus phone with a Hasselblad-tuned camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s photo capabilities are refined in several ways. The first is an improved pro mode for taking pictures with 12-bit RAW +. This is a new format that combines RAW’s rich data capture with image processing on the device to capture more accurate colors. For more casual photography, all three rear cameras are 10-bit color and can have over a billion hues.

The effects of Hasselblad can also be seen in master mode. Master Mode offers three filters tuned by professional photographers and artists to make your photography fashion, wildlife and urban space look more stylish and unique. For video, the new movie mode allows you to fine-tune settings such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance during recording for tight focus and lighting control.

The 10 Pro’s 5,000mAh battery is the largest ever on a flagship OnePlus phone, but it stands out from its competitors with an 80-watt wired charge. The company claims to raise the phone from 1% to full charge in a very specific 32 minutes. The phone also supports wireless charging up to 50 watts, and OnePlus estimates that it can recharge a nearly dead phone in 47 minutes as well.

On paper, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be a strong candidate for the best mobile phones in 2022, but you’ll have to wait until it’s available for undecided testing at an undecided price.

