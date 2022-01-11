



The world of technology was shaken late last week by the US Parliament for International Trade’s ruling that Google infringed Sonos’ patent. After years of legal interaction, this was a difficult blow to Google. A US import ban on many products was imminent, and some important Nest and Chromecast features were considered illegally used. The company has posted some of the restrictions imposed on it in a post on the Nest community blog. One of these is about setting up some Google Home / Nest speakers and Chromecast.

Of course, the timing was perfect, so I wish I could convey the extra irony in my own tone. I moved to a new apartment about a month ago and pulled my legs to install an old Google Home Mini in my bedroom. Hey, for my defense, I had to move the bed to plug it in. So when I heard that the setup process was going to get worse, I thought I still had time to get it right. Ah, no way.

Then I started a few hours of trials, trying to connect a small coral pack to my Wi-Fi and failing. Spoilers: It worked in the end, but it was a horrifying experience. Let’s take a step-by-step look at what happened.

Terrible setup experience

When I connect the Mini, a pop-up appears in the Google Home app asking if I want to set it up. After accepting, the animation rotated for a while, then told me I couldn’t continue. I had to download a new app called Device Utility and continue. I followed the link to get the app and gave it all the required permissions. Then I was instructed to turn off Wi-Fi so that it could detect nearby speakers. I thought I was curious, but I still did what I asked. This didn’t apply to the Home app’s connection process, but I think one of Sonos’ patents is related to this seamless setup approach.

The device utility has detected the Mini and started spinning. I thought it was clear, but I couldn’t connect and got an error saying I shouldn’t approach. My Pixel 5 was literally 2 inches away. I shrugged and started over. This didn’t surprise me, as I’ve been used to smart devices that behave very ridiculously many times. But two, three, five times, I was a little suspicious when the app reappeared immediately, without pretending to look for the Mini.

I thought the app must have cached this connection error, so I cleared the data and tried again. Same immediate pop-up. I uninstalled and reinstalled the app. Same pop-up. I did a hard reset on the Mini and tried again. Same pop-up. (I regret not taking a screenshot of the error, but it was very frustrating and I wasn’t thinking about it at the time.)

The comments section of the list of device utility apps shows that everyone is facing these issues.

At this point I was worried. Sure, I bought this Google Home Mini many years ago and it didn’t cost much to replace it, but it was still working last month. In addition, I should not pay to upgrade a device that I had nuclear weapons in an unrelated proceeding.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

A small sample of frustrated device utility users.

So I grabbed my husband’s phone and tried to set the mini again from the home app. I was also redirected to the device utility and threw the same error. After losing a few hours on Sunday, I gave up. My husband had given up trying many times before. Looking at the comments section of the Device Utility app, I found that I wasn’t the only one facing this issue. Everyone was stuck in a similar error loop.

It worked in the end

I decided to give the mini another chance this morning on another phone from the beginning (mini reset, uninstall device utility). I didn’t have a suggested chip to set up the Mini in the Home app, but first I tried to add it manually. Tap the + button, then[デバイスのセットアップ]>[新しいデバイス]I tapped. The app recognized the Mini and, surprisingly, ran the process without any problems. I wasn’t asked to install a device utility or go through the hell of that special brand. The Mini was added to my house, recognized my voice and Google Assistant commands, and was as good as new.

Other users have worked around this issue by using the iPhone to set up speakers and Chromecast. This is because the Device Utility app is not yet required on iOS.

You can bypass the Device Utility using your iPhone or expecting the setup to go through the regular Home app.

I reset the Mini again to see if it was a fluke. What to do and set up for science was still done entirely through the Home app. At this point, I’m not going to seduce luck again. My speaker is working and I haven’t messed it up. People tend to think that Google has temporarily disabled the need for device utilities until the app bug is fixed. This is the most logical explanation for why you were always redirected yesterday, but not today.

I don’t think Google had to scramble at the last minute to release this nasty app experience. He must have known that a judgment would come and, in the unlikely event, expected a negative result. There is no reason why you need to be this buggy for everyone who tries this app. And there’s no reason why you need to get an average 1-star rating for everyone who uses this app. Alas, this is Google, and it probably waited until the very end.

