Google has two types of crawls





Google uses two crawl methods when navigating a web page. One is for detecting new content and the other is for updating existing content.

This is explained by Google search advocate John Mueller at the Google Search Central SEO business hours hangout recorded on January 7.

An SEO expert named Swyamdipta Chakraborty joins the live stream and asks Mueller a series of questions. One of them is related to how often Googlebot crawls your site.

He says he crawls his site every day when Googlebot publishes more regularly, but less so when there are few articles published.

Perhaps because of concerns that reduced crawl frequency is a bad sign, he asks Mueller if this is normal.

Mueller guarantees that this is okay and describes two types of crawls that involve Googlebot.

Find out more about how Google can crawl your website in the sections below.

Two types of Googlebot crawl

You can see how often Googlebot crawls your site in the search console reports. Also, there may be times when a site is crawled more than other sites.

When asked about the report, Mueller confirms that the variability is normal and describes the two types of crawls.

“It can happen. It’s not as much as crawling a website, but it crawls individual pages of a website. And when it comes to crawls, there are roughly two types of crawls.

The first is a detection crawl that attempts to detect new pages on your website. The other is an update crawl that updates existing known pages. “

The frequency of crawls not only varies from site to site, but can also vary from individual web page to individual web page.

For example, if your home page is updated more regularly than other pages, you’ll see more Googlebot activity on that page.

Mueller continues:

“For example, most of the time I update and crawl my home page, but I don’t know, once a day, every few hours, and so on.

And when they find new links on their homepage, we walk away and crawl them with the Discovery Crawl. So you can always see a mix of detections and updates regarding crawls. And you can see that the crawl baseline is occurring every day.

However, if you realize that individual pages rarely change, you know that you don’t always have to crawl. “

Certain types of websites are more likely to be crawled than other websites.

News websites that are updated multiple times a day are crawled more than sites that are updated once a month.

Googlebot can recognize these patterns and adjust the crawl frequency accordingly.

“For example, if you have a news website and you want to update it hourly, you need to learn that you need to crawl every hour. On the other hand, for a news website that is updated once a month. You need to learn that you don’t have to crawl every hour.

And it’s neither a sign of quality nor a sign of ranking. From a technical point of view, this is fine, just learning that you can crawl once a day or once a week. “

So if you notice that Googlebot visits your site more or less often, don’t worry.

Plus, don’t worry if Googlebot has recently crawled your site and updates to existing content aren’t reflected in your search results.

This is when Google crawls your site to detect new content rather than updating existing content.

If your site makes few changes to the published content, Googlebot may crawl further for updated detection.

Again, that doesn’t necessarily have to do with the quality of the content.

Listen to the full discussion below:

Featured image: Diyajyoti / Shutterstock

