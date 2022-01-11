Google has ordered documents related to anti-union efforts in the NLRB case – CBS San Francisco





Judge Mountainview (CNN) has ordered Google to submit hundreds of internal documents related to efforts to quell employee unions as part of a National Labor Relations Commission proceeding over the dismissal of a former employee. rice field.

In 2019, a group of workers recently dismissed from Google were dismissed for speaking about company practices such as signing controversial government contracts and engaging in protected labor organizations. He claimed to have filed a complaint against NLRB for unfair labor practices. Google claims that employees were fired for repeatedly violating their policies. But in 2020, NLRB complained that Google had illegally targeted and monitored employees engaged in organizational activities for violating labor laws in two dismissals.

This latest decision by Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas, issued Friday, will hurt Google in defending workers’ claims. It also happens as the bigger battle between the big tech companies and their employees intensifies. Employees of Google and its parent Alphabet have taken a historic step in the technology industry with the launch of the Alphabet Workers Union, a minority union affiliated with the Communications Workers of America last January.

In his ruling, Mr. Bogas misleadingly alleges that the documents Google was summoned as part of the former employee case were subject to lawyer / client privileges or work product privileges, convincing the company’s claims. He said it was overkill.

In a statement to CNN Business, Google spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom said the company disagrees with the features of the document.

The underlying case here has nothing to do with the union. It means that employees are violating explicit security protocols due to improper access to sensitive information or systems.

According to Borgas’ decision, many of the nearly 200 documents relate to Google’s project Vivian, a corporate campaign to prevent employee unity, and the hiring of consulting firm IRI consultants to help run the campaign. increase. A document by Michael Pfyl, Google’s director of employment law, describing Project Vivian as an initiative to engage employees more actively and convince trade unions to dislike it, and a voice respected by Google’s lawyer Christina Latta. Contains documents that suggest finding and publishing. According to the ruling, OpEd outlines what a unionized tech workplace looks like to discourage Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon workers from pursuing unionization.

As already mentioned in a statement by Google’s Rodstrom, our team works with dozens of external consultants and law firms on a wide range of topics, including employer obligations and employee involvement. We provide advice. This included a short-term IRI consultant. However, in 2019, we decided not to use the materials and ideas we researched during this engagement. Still, I feel it is the right decision.

Borgas is subject to attorney / client privileges that can prevent information from being disclosed in proceedings simply because the attorney was included in the email, even if the message did not seek legal advice. I challenged Google’s claim that it was.

Companies cannot hide privileged documents simply by providing a copy to a lawyer, Borgas said in a ruling, if Google includes IRI, a third party hired to help. He added that he also waived his attorney / client privileges on many documents. Campaign messaging, communication.

Judges also claim that Google did not have a clear threat to the proceedings at the time of the Vivian Project campaign, and the achievements of lawyers who could retain confidential documents created by the proceedings in anticipation of the proceedings or in preparation for the proceedings. Created denying Google claims to be subject to property privileges.

Respondents cannot turn the mere facts of early organizational efforts among employees into gold-spun straw-like proceedings that give them the right to conceal privileges in all aspects of anti-union campaigns, Borgas said. Said.

Borgas has determined that, in response to a former employee’s subpoena, Google needs to submit almost all documents immediately, with a few exceptions that the attorney / client privilege claim is valid. did. He also ordered a review of Google’s claim of privilege for another approximately 1,000 internal documents related to the case.

