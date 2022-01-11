Economists take more responsibility for technology to increase inequality





However, technological changes have evolved as higher education growth has slowed and companies spend less on training workers. Lawrence Katz, a labor economist at Harvard University, says that technology, education and training work together to share prosperity. If not, you won’t.

The increase in international trade has tended to encourage companies to adopt automation strategies. For example, companies worried about low-cost competition with Japan and subsequent China have invested in machines to replace workers.

Today, the next wave of technology is artificial intelligence. And Acemoglu and others say it can be used primarily to help workers and make them more productive, or to replace them.

Acemoglu, like any economist, has changed his view of technology over time. In economic theory, technology is almost a magical element, increasing the size of the economic pie and enriching the country. He recalled working on a textbook over a decade ago, including standard theories. Shortly thereafter, he reconsidered while doing further research.

He said the idea was too restrictive. I wish I had a more open mind.

Acemoglu is not an enemy of technology. He says that innovation is needed to tackle the biggest challenges of society, such as climate change, and to achieve economic growth and improved living standards. His wife, Asuman Ozdaglar, is head of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT.

But as Acemoglu digs deeper into economic and demographic data, the technology replacement effect becomes more and more apparent. He said they were bigger than I expected. It didn’t make me optimistic about the future.

Acemoglus estimates that more than half of the tech-induced wage inequality over the last few decades was announced last year by Boston University economist and his frequent collaborator Pascual Restrepo. The conclusions were based on an analysis of demographic and business data detailing the decline in the share of economic production sent to workers as wages and the increase in spending on machinery and software.

