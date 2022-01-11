Google Downgrades Existing Smart Speakers After Losing Sonos Patent Proceedings





Google smart speaker owners are ready to get upset updates, thanks to the huge losses in a lawsuit with integrated speaker company Sonos.

Arstechnica reports in a final decision by the US International Trade Commission that it confirmed that Google infringed five Sonos patents. They seem to be around the speaker group, including setting them up and controlling them.

Until the advent of voice support, Sonos was basically the only name for connected speaker games. They are pretty smart when it comes to sound and may have diverged into wireless headphones. In an article in The New York Times, Sonos claimed that when the company was proposing an integration with Google Play Music, Google investigated how the system worked in 2013. When Google made the Google Home Speaker, it believes that Google copied Sonos “blatantly and deliberately.”

Such a victory for Sonos could mean that Google’s products that infringe these patents are banned in the United States. However, instead, Google has decided to release a software downgrade approved by the European Parliament Committee on Trade.

Thankfully, most of the downgrades listed by Google are probably unnoticed by most users, but there are some that upset people. According to Google, most speaker groups should continue to work, but especially if you have a mix of non-Google products and some users need to use additional apps to complete the installation and download. May need to be updated. The real kicker is that this update will prevent users from adjusting the speaker volume in groups and will have to do it on a per-speaker basis instead.

Playing music on all Google Home speakers at the same time is actually pretty amazing. Like a cool indie film, Sonos has a musical sensation like following you around the house. Most of the reason it was a hassle to have multiple Google speakers in the house in the first place. We also want to be able to spy on all rooms equally.

It turns out that I’m not alone. Posts from Google that inform people about this software downgrade are full of angry customers who are angry with the changes. Many blame Google for losing to Sonos, not only paying the company a membership fee, but also inconveniences its customers. Some people are asking for rebates and refunds, but this seems fair given that the product no longer does what it claims to be at the time of purchase.

It’s hard to say if this repulsion will shake the tech giant. Next week, everyone may have forgotten to adjust the group volume of their smart speakers. Alternatively, Google may finally pay Sonos to listen to music again in every room.

